Coronavirus Sandesh? Here's how Kolkata's sweet shop went viral on social media with their Sandesh

Everyone is doing their best to explain people the importance of staying indoors to fight covid 19 and this shop in Kolkata is doing that too. Read below to find out how this Indian sweet shop in Kolkata is spreading awareness.

Coronavirus cases in India are on the rise, and the government is doing everything it can to spread the awareness about this pandemic. Right from urging celebs to talk about it to running animated ads on TV, everything is being done to make sure that people understand the importance of lockdown and quarantine themselves in their respective houses. And not only the government and the media houses, but even people are coming up with innovative ways to spread awareness about this virus. They are making sure to adopt some measures that are entertaining and give out a clear message. And to take this forward, a sweet shop in Kolkata, West Bengal, used one such way to educate people about this novel coronavirus.

The sweet shop in Kolkata is allowed to operate for four days and they decided to use this time to their advantage to help people stay informed. They used all their creativity and added a new touch to their most-selling favourite Bengali sweet 'Sandesh' and gave it the shape of the virus. The special Corona Sandesh is made with a deep red colour and some spikes too, the Sandesh looks exactly like a virus.

The sweet shop owners have decided to give out the Corona Sandesh for free to every customer who comes to their premises. Thus, the sweet is not only being sold in their shop, but they are also distributing pamphlets including relevant information on Covid-19 with each order for sweets they get.

Renowned chain of sweetmakers in Kolkata come up with 'Corona Sandesh' -- shaped in the form of #coronavirus & having red-coloured spherical body covered with spikes. #Covid_19 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 6, 2020

"We have made Sandesh and cupcakes in the shape of coronavirus. We are aiming at raising awareness among people on the disease and lifting their spirits, and not to make any profit out of it," said the owner of Hindustan Sweets, Rabin Pal to PTI.

Well, that's quite an idea, and Twitter surely has something to say on it too. Take a look.

This is the ugliest sandesh I've ever seen pic.twitter.com/gacHoU4tRr — Samit Basu (@samitbasu) April 6, 2020

#ItsViral | Kolkata sweet shop makes #corona sandesh and people are not happy pic.twitter.com/mulXFddOm0 — Shivam Shekhar (@shivammshekhar) April 6, 2020

Mishti may have been a good idea - but this "Corona Sandesh" is worse than stupid. #Covid_19 #Kolkata pic.twitter.com/0xDOFO1ydr — GhoseSpot (@SandipGhose) April 8, 2020

#WestBengal has allowed Sweet Shops to open for a few hours every day.. A shop #HindustanSweets in #Kolkata has come up with #CoronaVirus modeled Sandesh & Cupcakes.. Offered free to customers along with a Pamphlet.. "We will digest Coronoavirus! We will defeat Coronavirus!" pic.twitter.com/wCnXVPzUXY — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 7, 2020

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

