Corsica To Czech Republic: 7 Unexplored locations that Bollywood discovered for us

Are you a Bollywood buff who constantly falls in love with a new destination after watching it in the movies? If yes, then you are at the right place. Here are some beautiful destinations that Bollywood introduced us to and fueled our wanderlust.

Every time we watch a movie, the first thing that pops up in our mind is the location. Over the years, Bollywood has showcased some picturesque locales and stunning destinations that made us love the movie more.



Be it Yash Chopra’s Chandni, Sanjay Leela Bansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam or Karan Johar’s Kal Ho Na Ho, there are numerous blockbuster Bollywood movies that were shot in scenic and magnificent locations. Here are some unexplored destinations that Bollywood discovered for us.



1. Corsica – Tamasha

Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone as Ved and Tara, this movie was shot on the serene island, Corsica. From beautiful Bonifacio to the streets of Bastia and Castel Brando, this movie captures every essence of the beautiful island.



2. Iceland – Dilwale

We all loved the picturesque location of the song Gerua with SRK’s magic and Kajol’s colourful sarees. Post the release of Dilwale, there has been an upsurge in Indian travellers in Iceland. Indian tourists have been flocking to the country ever since to pose in the same way SRK-Kajol did.

3. Czech Republic – Rockstar

Rockstar is the largest Indian production so far to shoot in the Czech Republic, with nearly 31 shooting days of the total shoot of the movie.



Read Also: Zurich To Jungfraujoch: 5 Most beautiful places to visit in Switzerland

4. Bulgaria – Shivaay

With beautiful snow-clad mountains, Bulgaria offers an adventure-filled thrilling experience. Most of the movie was shot at Bulgaria's Balkan mountain range near Bansko.

5. Belgium – PK

PK is the first Bollywood movie shot in Belgium, which is recognised as a world heritage by UNESCO. The stunning centre of Bruges was the main attraction of the movie. The movie featured Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma and Sushant Singh Rajput.

6. Poland – Fanaa

The first Indian movie to be partially shot in Poland, Fanaa featured Aamir Khan and Kajol in lead roles. The movie captured magnificent Tatra mountains and the traditional mountaineer houses.

7. Russia - Lucky: No Time for Love

The first Bollywood movie that was entirely shot in Russia, Lucky starred Salman Khan and showcased the Civil War and Russians’ struggle. The movie showcased picturesque St. Petersburg Park, The Hermitage Museum and St. Petersburg Church amongst many other locations.

Share your comment ×