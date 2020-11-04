Craving Italian food? Here are 5 dishes you can make at home for an Italian tour amidst lockdown

If you are someone who loves the Italian food and culture, look no further as we give you a list of top 5 Italian foods you can cook and relish at home with your loved ones for a dolce vita on your plate.

With the ongoing pandemic, travelling and eating out has been put on a ban for what seems like an eternity now. A lot of us have started craving outside food besides travelling, socialising and mixing with other cultures. Thanks to the internet, we are now updated on all the news happening globally and can easily and look up online to seek inspiration from other cultures for food, language, music and more.

Pertaining to food and specifically Italian food, it is one of the top cuisines that are Indians are obsessed with. The pasta, pizzas and risottos are amongst the favourite dishes for many Indians. With so much variety in one cuisine, you’ll be spoilt for choice. Here are the top 5 Italian dishes that you can cook at home and relish the best of Italian food with your friends and family. So what if you can’t travel to Italy? You can bring Italy home with these sumptuous dishes.

1. Spaghetti Carbonara

This Roman dish gets its name from Carbone meaning coal as it was this specific dish was popular amongst the coal miners. The pasta is made with eggs, cheese, bacon and black pepper. It’s a delicious cheesy Italish dish to indulge in.

2. Mushroom Risotto

If you’re craving comfort food with lip-smacking flavours then this is the perfect Italian dish for you to cook at home. A plate full of buttery Italian rice dish that is rich and creamy. It consists of mushroom, cheese, butter and white wine. This dish can be savoured on nights when you want something to soothe your soul and satisfy your tastebuds.

3. Neapolitan Pizza (Naples)

Originating from Naples, this pizza is a speciality of Italy that the Italians take much pride in. It is prepared with much delicacy and fresh ingredients like basic dough, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and basil. There are no other toppings on this pizza, a simple pizza that can you cook at home and enjoy with a glass of wine.

4. Lasagna

Lasagna is a famous Italian dish that nobody can get enough of. A flat type of wide pasta that is made of stacked layers of thin flat pasta with fillings in between like vegetables, cheese, tomato sauce, oregano and other seasonings. One bite of this wholesome dish and you are complete.

5. Tiramisu

To end your feast on a sweet note, Tiramisu is a famous Italian dessert that you can savour at home. It is a coffee-flavoured Italian dessert that is made of ladyfingers dipped in coffee, layered with a whipped combination of eggs and flavoured with cocoa. The term Tiramisu refers to pick-me-up and it certainly does.

