Craving for Mango Kulfi in this hot weather? Check out the QUICKEST recipe right here

Mango Kulfi: Here's the quickest recipe of the yummy Indian dessert. Read on to know more.

We cannot deny that mangoes and kulfis are the summer essentials. Come summer we start craving for these two. And what can be a greater delicacy when we combine them. Speaking of Kulfi, it is frozen milk-based Indian dessert which can be made with different flavours and mango version if one of the popular ones. Do you remember how Kulfi vendors used to carry a large earthen pot on their heads and inside the pots you would find so many ice and kulfi moulds filled with frozen kulfi? Either they would provide stick ones or hand over cut pieces on leaves. This makes me feel so nostalgic and miss those days.

There are many ways one can make at home as well. One can prepare it regular milk, almond milk, cow's milk, rabri style and condensed milk. Some even add evaporated milk/Khoya or cream as well. Many cooks use rice flour or cornflour as the thickening agent. If you don't have moulds, then you can use matkas or kulads or cups. Want to tantalise your tastebuds with delectable mango kulfi and want to know the quickest recipe of it? Then you are at the right place. Read on to know the recipe.

Mango Kulfi Quickest Recipe by Youtuber Rimli Dey:

Ingredients:

Mangoes

A pinch of Salt

Fresh cream

Condensed milk

Milk powder

Method:

Make a smooth puree from ripe mangoes with the help of a blender.

Add some salt and blend again.

Pour the puree in a vessel and give a whisk for few seconds.

Add fresh cream, condensed milk and milk powder and mix everything.

Add the mixture in kulfi moulds and freeze it for a few hours.

For step by step guide check out the video below:

Don't have above ingredients, have milk, sugar and mangoes? Then check out this recipe of 3 ingredient Mango Kulfi by YouTuber Food with Tehreem:

