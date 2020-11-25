Craving something sweet? Renu Dalal shares minimal prep Desi sweet recipes for that sweet tooth

Care to curb those sweet cravings? Renu Dalal's simple recipes for lip-smacking desserts have you covered.

When we're craving something sweet, almost nothing curbs it other than the sweetest, richest desserts. While cakes and ice creams are at a place of their own, Indian sweets are something nobody can resist.

If you've been craving something sweet post the festive season, we have you covered! Cookbook author and daughter of ace chef Tara Dalal, Renu Dalal shares two rich Indian sweets to whip up and binge on to cub those cravings!

Beetroot Halwa

Instead of carrots, beetroots are used to make delicious tasting halwa.

Ingredients:

•4 cups grated beetroot (approx. 5 beetroots)

•2 tbsp ghee

•5 tbsp sugar

•1 tsp cardamom powder

•2 tbsp finely chopped cashew nuts (fried or roasted)

•1 ½ cups full fat milk

Method :

For the beetroot:

•Wash the beetroots in running water. Peel them and slice off the bottom part

•Grate the beetroots

How to proceed:

•Heat the ghee in a nonstick frying pan

•Add the grated beetroot and cook for 3 or 4 minutes stirring occasionally

•Add the sugar, milk, cardamom powder and cover with a lid and let it simmer for 10 minutes. Stir occasionally

•Remove the lid, stir continuously and cook till the liquid mostly evaporates

To serve:

•Serve hot garnished with cashew nuts

•You can deep freeze the halwa and use at your convenience

--

Rose Flavored Shrikhand

Ingredients:

•5 cups yoghurt

•5 tbsp rose syrup

•6 tbsp powdered sugar

•1 tbsp rose essence

•3 tbsp pistachio nuts (with the shells removed and cut into two pieces)

•5 tbsp chopped rose petals

•1 tbsp cardamom powder

For garnishing:

•4 rose petals

•1 tbsp pistachio nuts (with the shells removed)

Method:

•Hang the yoghurt in a wet cloth for 2 hours

•Add the rest of the ingredients and mix well

•Refrigerate and chill for 2 hours

To serve:

•Garnish with rose petals and pistachio nuts and serve

•You can deep freeze the shrikhand and use it at your convenience

About the author: Renu Dalal, daughter of legendry chef Tarla Dalal & an author of two cook books. Not only are her recipes are unique and different but also healthy and pure vegetarian.

