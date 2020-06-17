Craving for something sweet? Try this 5 ingredient gluten free Brownie

5 ingredient gluten-free Brownie recipe: You just require a few food items and minutes to prepare this yummy and tasty sweet treat.

Brownies with crispy edges, fudgy center, and decadent chocolate flavor can make you forget your diets and force you to eat more than you need. If you think making one is super tough or you have never prepared one at home and always enjoyed it at restaurants, then let me tell you that baking one is very simple and easy. Today we are sharing a brownie recipe that requires just 5 ingredients and these are pantry staples such as butter, sugar, eggs, etc.

If you are gluten intolerant and craving for something sweet then this easy peasy recipe is perfect for you. Yes, there is no flour at all involved here. A quick tip while baking them, try not to over bake the brownies, make sure to follow the right measures and oven time for perfect taste and feel. So, without further ado, check out the recipe of this crave-worthy dessert by Chef Aditi Handa.

5 ingredient Gluten-free Brownie recipe by Chef Aditi Handa - Chief Baker and Co-Founder at The Baker's Dozen

Ingredients:

Butter – 67 gms

Castor Sugar – 83 gms

Eggs – 133 gms

Water – 17 ml

Chocolate – 200 gms

Method:

Whisk the castor sugar in water until the sugar is fully melted in.

Add in the eggs. Whisk the eggs, sugar and water mixture until fluffy and doubles in volume.

Now add in the melted butter and whisk until the mixture is homogenous.

Next, melt your chocolate and mix it to even out the chunks.

Add the melted chocolate to the mixture and whisk for 2-3 mins.

Pour batter into a brownie tray and bake at 180C for 30-35 mins.

And Voila! Your Gluten-Free Brownie is ready.

