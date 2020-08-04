Craving something sweet? Try these scrumptious recipes to tantalize your taste buds

There’s nothing more comforting than binging on some sweet delights. Check out these recipes by Chef Rahul Chahar to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Raise your hand if you feel a sugar rush every time you see a dessert. It’s no coincidence that “stressed spelt backwards is dessert.” A little bit of sugar hits the sweetest spot in the system and leave you wanting more. If digging into luscious cake wards off the stress of a strenuous day for you, then you have landed on the right article.

Today, we are sharing with you two scrumptious dessert recipes that will satisfy your sweet tooth. Isn’t it nice to get what you want when the craving strikes? So, for those who want to end their evening on a sweet night – step this way, please.

Check out the recipes shared by renowned chefs that will make you drool.

Blueberry Muffin by Pastry chef, Rahul Chahar, Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka

Muffin:

Ingredients

Butter – 212gms

Sugar – 325gms

Eggs – 187gms

Baking powder – 12gms

Flour – 285gms

Salt - 1gm

Vanilla essence – 1 ml

Milk – 225 ml

Yoghurt - 325gms

Blueberry filling – 150gms

Method:

1- Lay out muffin trays with muffin paper cups.

2- Melt butter, sieve flour, baking powder and salt together. Beat eggs and sugar until fluffy ( 5to 6 minutes)

3- Add butter, milk, yoghurt and vanilla essence

4- Fold in flour, salt and baking powder until just moistened, pipe or scoop muffin batter into the cups

5- Mix blueberry filling in muffin mixture

6- Fill 3/4th of the cup with the batter and bake at 190 C for 25 minutes

7- Allow it to cool and pipe frosting on top

Frosting:

Ingredients:

Greek yoghurt - 50gms

Butter milk -20ml

Heavy cream - 100gms

Vanilla essence - 2ml

Icing Sugar - 20gms

Method:

1- Whip heavy cream with icing sugar till fluffy

2- Fold in yoghurt, buttermilk and vanilla

3- Garnish a spoonful on muffins

Raspberry Financier By Chef Rahul Chahar, Bakery Chef at Taj Mahal, New Delhi

Ingredients:

Butter - 75 gm

Egg white - 75 gm

Icing sugar - 82 gm

Almond powder - 42 gm

Flour - 25 gm

Raspberry - 50 gm

Method:

1- Cook the butter until golden colour and nutty in flavour.

2- On the side, combine flour almond powder and icing sugar.

3- Mix egg whites into the dry mixture.

4- Gently add in melted butter. Make sure the butter temperature does not cook the egg white.

5- Add raspberry at last and refrigerates.

6- Bake in a preheated oven at 170 C for min.

Credits :Pinkvilla

