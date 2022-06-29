Culinary treats to savor in Paris for a relaxed birthday trip in France like Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora

There are few occasions in life where we crave the sweet solace of bae’s company in an exotic location and birthdays are certainly one of them. Actor Arjun Kapoor who recently rang in his 37th birthday was whisked off to Paris with his lady love the vivacious actress and television personality Malaika Arora. The duo certainly painted the town red by posing by the Eiffel Tower and visiting the Crazy Horse Saloon. However, what was unmissable throughout their trip was the wide array of fabulous food the two seemed to gorge on.

Malaika and Arjun shared photos and videos from restaurants and cafés all around the city as they enjoyed a well-deserved getaway. Well, if you wish to explore the culinary best of Paris like the ace actors, then take a look at some of the decadent treats you must savor on your French holiday.

Start your day with Brioche and French toast at Boulom

Both Arjun and Malaika posted pictures of the delectable French toast they tasted at Boulom. The upmarket café is an excellent place for breakfast and their baked goodies are mouth-wateringly delicious. They also have a great all-you-can-eat buffet if you have more of an appetite in the mornings. When at Boulom, their Raspberry tarts and Brioches are sensational. But if you are partial to bread, their sourdough is a must try.

Enjoy brunch and live music at Coco in Palais Garnier

After seeing the sights in the city of love, the duo seems to have headed to Coco in Palais Garnier. A stunning establishment that has a gorgeous terrace, the place offers you fine dining. But most holidaymakers adore their weekend brunch menu as did Arjun and Malaika who posted pictures of themselves relishing their burgers and fries while enjoying some live music. Also, a fantastic order is their sea bass carpaccio, but if you're dreaming of dessert, their Cheesecakes are divine as are the profiteroles.

Shop till you drop as you stroll along Champs-Élysées

An iconic street, Champs-Élysées is the place to head to if you wish to shop to your hearts content. It is widely counted among one of the most beautiful avenues in Paris. Arjun shared an adorable story on how Malaika donned his sweatshirt as they walked along Champs-Élysées. It is excellent for an evening stroll where you marvel at the city lights.

Taste French–Japanese fusion cuisine at Ran

Next on your list of ultimate things for gastronomes to do in Paris has got to be a visit to Ran just like Arjun and Malaika. The well-designed eatery that is situated in an old Parisian building, dishes up French–Japanese fusion cuisine. Apart from the Ce-vi-che, Salmon tataki and Le Black Cod au miso; you must also savor the intriguing wines they have to offer on a romantic evening.

An evening of Parisian Cabaret at Le Crazy Horse Saloon

One of the best parts about Paris is that holidaymakers get to immerse themselves in the culture and vibe of new place. Arjun and Malaika posed right outside Le Crazy Horse Saloon or Le Crazy Horse de Paris, which is a wonderful place to head to if you wish to experience the finest of Parisian cabaret.

Kapoor left a special mention for the service and hospitality extended by the hotel they stayed at which was the Mandarin Oriental in Paris. But you can consider hostels or bed and breakfast inns, if you want to tighten the purse strings on your trip. Paris has a lot to offer foodies who wish to taste classic French cooking and even global flavours in this bustling city.

