Cute desserts from Korean cuisine you must try at least once in your life

When you think of the food that Korea has to offer, spicy fire noodles probably pop into your mind. And while you may have savored a variety of spicy Korean foods, you need to know that ‘Husik’ meaning desserts from Korea are also very popular. Interestingly a lot of their desserts feature seasonal fruits as core ingredients. You can expect desserts using strawberries, watermelon, apples, yellow melon and even pears. So, let’s look at some of the most favoured Korean desserts.

Hwajeon or Sweet Flower Pancakes

While conventional pancakes in the western world are pillowy clouds peppered with maple syrup or honey, the Hwajeon is slightly different. This is a pan-fried rice cake that has a myriad of garnishes of edible blooms that are in season. Right from azaleas, to roses and chrysanthemums; the sky is the limit to flowers you can use. You may also swap in locally available edible flowers. Another reason why people prefer Hwajeon is that they are visually appealing, but also nutrient rich. Edible blooms used for these recipes usually have far more antioxidants polyphenols than vegetables usually offer, which makes them an excellent breakfast choice.

Dasik or traditional Korean pressed cookies

Dasik are Korean cookies that are made of a special dough. You essentially need chestnut powder, pine flower powder, bean powder, starch powder and sesame powder. The usual sweetener used is honey and the resulting dough is then shaped into stunning designs. Conventionally, these cookies are made in red, blue, yellow, white, and black. As the ‘da’ from dasik pertains to tea, these are an ideal tea time snack.

Patbingsu or Shaved Ice with Sweet Rea Beans

A Korean summer favorite, Patbingsu is now quite common globally. ‘Pat’ means the sweetened red beans that are added as a garnish to the shaved ice. However, recipes now add bits of rice cake, jelly or even soybean powder for an added flavor. You may replace the shaved ice with frozen and shaved milk for a heavenly taste. In case you cannot find read beans, then feel free to swap in locally available ingredients like fresh seasonal fruit, green tea powder or even sweetened yogurt.

Hodu-gwaja or Walnut Cookies

These walnut cookies are a hot favorite in Korean cuisine mainly because the Hodu-gwaja have an appearance like walnuts. The recipe originated in Cheonan, Korea and was derived because Hodu translates to walnut. These cookies are shaped like the nuts and they are stuffed with red bean paste and chopped walnuts. It is often served up along the roadways at rest stops as well as in many of the smaller eateries. They would pair beautifully with tea or even coffee.

Also Read: Spicy dishes from Korean cuisine you must try at least once in your life