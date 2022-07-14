From Dal Bafla to Mawa Bati: 4 of the best spots to savour the culinary delights of Indore

Apart from varied museums and markets, there are plenty of things about Indore that will leave you stunned. And of the most vital thing is food, to be precise, street food. Inspired by the combination of royal cuisines like Gujarati, Rajasthani, and Maharashtrian, the Indori foods will satiate your cravings like nothing else. If you are a food aficionado, then this food hub will definitely make you come over and over again. If you are planning to head to Indore, then here we jot down 4 delicious delights along with the places where you can try them.

Khatta Samosa at Swadisht Samosa Corner

Who does not love the crispy and crunchy exterior and soft and spicy aloo filling of samosas? It is a perfect delight to indulge in during the evening snack with a cuppa of chai. Indore features a varied flavour of samosa and here samosa contains a tangy zest and is usually served with a delicious sweet chutney to balance the tangy side. The potato mixture is peppered with pomegranate seeds or Anardana for the ultimate sourness. Swadisht Samosa Corner is known to serve the paramount taste of these crispy delicious triangles. The place is functional 7 days a week and serves pure vegetarian street food.

Where: Swadisht Samosa Corner, Sarafa Bazaar

Mawa Bati at Apna Sweets

Mawa Bati is a larger version of gulab jamun that is filled with the goodness of nutty filling. This North Indian delicacy is prepared by stuffing a mava-based dough with an exquisite mixture of nuts and mava and then these stuffed balls undergo a deep-frying process until turn golden brown. Relish the finest flavour of this delicacy at Apna sweets in Malganj Indore. The shop has been serving people since 1987 and contains a string of multiple outlets under its name. Right from hand-made chocolates and Dry Fruits Bites to Kaju Kachori and Rose Cake & Sohan Halwa-Apna Sweets offer multiple delicacies that will delight your buds.

Where: 55/2 Lodhipura,near Malganj Square Indore

Bhutte ki kees at Joshi Dahi Bada House

This unusual dish is quite prominent on the streets of Indore. Bhutte ki kees is made from boiled and mashed corn kernels and is then seasoned with besan, hing, jeera and varied other spices to bring out a mouth-watering flavour. This speciality of Indore can be relished at Joshi Dahi Bada House and that too at a very nominal price. Located in the Saraf Bazaar of Indore, it is a small place in the street food lane. The place is open till 2 am.

Where: Joshi Dahi Bada House, Bada Sarafa, Sarafa Bazaar, Indore

Dal Bafla at Swadisht Samosa Corner

You must have heard about the famous Rajasthani dish, Dal baati, this dish is a little similar to that and is made with wheat, curd and of course, spices. These round balls are boiled in water before baking and smoothly melt into your mouth. A perfectly nutritious dish that has a crispy interior and soft exteriors will make you drool over its taste. Swadisht Samosa Corner serves the best and most delicious version of Dal Bafla.

Where: Swadisht Samosa Corner, Bada Sarafa, Sarafa Bazar, Indore

Make a plan, pack your bags and head to this beautiful city to quench the inner foodie in you.

