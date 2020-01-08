Dark Chocolate vs Milk Chocolate: Here’s why THIS one should be your pick

Do you love chocolates and often get confused whether it's healthy or not? If yes, then read below to find out which chocolate is more healthy- dark or milk and which one should be your pick.

Chocolates are everyone's favourite. It's something that's loved by all. Be it a birthday, Valentine’s Day, Christmas or Diwali, chocolates are a staple on every occasion. Some people love chocolates to an extent that it is a part of their daily diet. Even if it's just a piece, it's still compulsory for them to consume chocolate. But then, there are a few people who love chocolates but can't have it because it's full of sugar which is not good for the health in multiple ways. And hence, such people resort to eating dark chocolates.

Dark chocolates, in general, are great but one needs to acquire a taste for it. Dark chocolates are also ultra-rich superfoods that have proven to decrease inflammation, improve memory, boost mood and improve heart health. So if you are someone who prefers to have milk chocolate over the dark chocolate and vice versa, then read below to find out the difference between the two.

Here is the difference between dark chocolate and milk chocolate.

Dark chocolate vs. milk chocolate:

When it comes to chocolates- the more it is processed, the more it loses its healthy qualities. Benefits of chocolate come from flavonols, which have antioxidant effects along with a bitter taste.

But when the chocolate is fermented and roasted, the important bitter taste of the chocolate goes away. And since dark chocolate contains a minimum 35 percent of cocoa and milk has only 10 percent of cocoa that makes the former a better choice when it comes to health. Dark chocolate is not only good for the heart but being rich in cocoa, it's also good for weight loss.

Health:

Dark chocolate is healthier in comparison to milk chocolate. It is so because many dark varieties even have 100 percent cocoa. The easy way to recognise healthy chocolate is by its taste- the bitter, the healthier. It also proves that milk chocolate is loaded with sugar to make it taste sweet. Dark chocolate has minerals like magnesium, zinc and iron.

Which one should be your pick:

When it comes to buying a bar of chocolate, make sure that you read the content before purchasing the chocolate. Buy something with at least 70 percent cocoa, low natural sugar content and no dairy. So if you can get the best dark chocolate, you have all the reasons to have a piece or two every day, after all its healthy.

Credits :TOI

Read More