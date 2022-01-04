From Deepika to Akshay, 8 celebs who chose an island vacation to ring in the new year

The year 2022 is finally here and so are all our hopes and dreams of making it a good one. While most of us began the year on a high note, a lot of celebrities chose to do the same and ring in the new year with good fun and cheer. While some couples like Shahid and Mira Kapoor snuggled up in their Mumbai home, others like Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor chose a wildlife safari in Kenya to seek their thrills. Then there were the loved-up couples who headed off for an island getaway. We bring you a little insight on the ones that did manage to have an exotic beachy holiday.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

A couple that’s been in love for decades of togetherness, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna rang in New Year 2022 with a vacation in the Maldives. Reports suggest that they were accompanied by their little one Nitara on the sojourn where they also celebrated Twinkle's birthday. Akshay shared pictures and videos on Instagram from his vacation where he was seen cycling barefoot along the water villas. He penned a birthday note for his wife writing, "When your Monday looks like a Sunday." The actor also shared a picture from his vacation with Twinkle as he wished her on her birthday and wrote, "With you by my side, even the blues are easy to take in my stride… Happy birthday Tina.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

While the location of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s vacation is shrouded in mystery, the duo shared a video from their vacation where they appeared to be dining at a beach. It was Ranveer who then shared stunning images by the blue waters from their sojourn on a remote island where they apparently went jet skiing. The couple had earlier spent New Year 2021 in Rajasthan.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani shared stunning images from their vacation in the Maldives. While Disha was seen posing by the water in a brown bikini, Tiger shared a video of him wading through the sand on the beach.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were snapped at the airport as they set off on vacation together. Though the duo refrained from sharing images of their trip together, they were reported to have spent New Year’s Eve in the Maldives.

How did you spend your new year weekend? Tell us!

