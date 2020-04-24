From Deepika Padukone to Kartik Aaryan: Check out yummy cakes that celebs baked amid quarantine

Just like us, Bollywood celebs too baked cake when they craved or had someone's birthday at home during the quarantine. Check out the pictures right here.

A lot time has swept in for all of us due to Coronavirus led lockdown. Just like commoners, Bollywood celebs too are trying their to cope with the shutdown and are keeping themselves busy and productive. Thanks to social media, we have been getting a sneak peek into the quarantine lives of our celebs. Actors and actresses, who hardly get time due to their hectic schedules, are now free and are resorting to hobbies.

While some actors are doing household chores, reading and exercising some are busy cooking and baking for themselves and family members. Bollywood celebs such as Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aryana, Karan Johar and Anushka Sharma among others turned bakers and baked delicious cakes for desserts or birthday cakes for their family members. Read on to find out more about their baking spree.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika had turned chef for hubby Ranveer Singh and prepared a four-course Asian meal. She had prepared Thai salad, Tom-yum soup, Thai green curry with rice and cake for dinner. The dessert looks like a vanilla cake which Ranveer enjoyed with a scoop of ice cream, some cookies, and Nutella. Check out the yummy cake's photo and boomerang of the actress right below.

Kartik Aaryan

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor, who is quarantining in his hometown Gwalior, revealed that he is celebrating his sister's birthday with family after 7 years. For a special occasion, he made a special chocolate cake. He also shared the photo on his social media handle. Check it out right below.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor too tried her hands at baking and prepared delicious carrot cake for sister Khushi. She had asked her sister to eat and give her feedback. Check out the video of Khushi right below.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor too wore a chef's hat and prepared chocolate cake for her fam. She captioned the photo as, "Simple pleasures of social distancing."

Anushka Sharma

On her father Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma's 59th birthday, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma instead of ordering a cake went for a homemade one. She prepared a delectable cake and also revealed that her dad loved it. Check out the pictures right below.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam has been on a cooking spree, had baked a chocolate walnut cake today. a few days ago, he had also prepared delicious vegan and healthy double chcoolate chip cookies and bubble tea as well.

Karan Johar

Karan took to his Instagram stories to share a picture of a yummy looking cake that he baked for his kids. The cake was topped with gems that showcased his babies' initials. He captioned the picture as, “Baked a cake for the babies”.

