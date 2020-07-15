Deepika Padukone loves Rasam with White Rice & Filter Coffee: Here's how you can make it

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone loves South Indian dishes. In her recent AMA, rasam with white rice is her go-to food. She is also fond of filter coffee. Check out the recipes right here.

Deepika Padukone recently conducted an Ask Me Anything aka AMA session on her Instagram handle and she revealed that go-to food is rasam with rice and likes to have both chai and coffee, filter coffee to be precise. For the unversed one of the fans asked, "If you could eat one dish for the rest of your life?" To which DP said, "Rasam with white rice and Mango pickle." When another user asked her what's her pick, tea or coffee, she replied, "Both South Indian Filter Coffee and the Chai I make, I make amazing tea." If you are curious about Rasam dish and filter coffee and how you can make them at home then you are at the right place.

Speaking of Rasam, it is a thin soup and usually, you will find food items such as tamarind, tomatoes, mustard and cumin seeds and pepper among others in it. It is also known as Saaru or Chaaru and is commonly served with plain rice but you can also eat it as soup. There are several variants like Lemon Rasam, Puli Rasam, Thili Rasam and Majjiga Pulusu among others. The best part is that it is soothing for tummy and aids in digestion.

Also, the rasam spice mix is commonly available. Many people have a dish when they have a cold or flu as a taste enhancer. If you are thinking that it is like Sambhar then you are wrong as ingredients and consistency among others are quite different.

Coming to Filter Coffee or Kaapi, it is one of the favourite Indian beverages that many like to have during breakfast. In most South Indian homes, you will almost always get the whiff of freshly brewed coffee in the morning. It is made by mixing the frothy boiling milk and concentrated coffee brew aka decoction. For the unversed, it is traditionally served in small steel tumbler and dabarah (container/cup).

Recipe of Rasam by Hebber's Kitchen:

For the recipe you need, cumin, pepper garlic, coriander leaves and stem, oil, mustard, dried red chilli, few curry leaves, asafoetida, tomato, turmeric, salt and tamarind extract among others. Follow this video to know more.

Recipe of Filter Coffee by Archana's Kitchen

For the recipe you need, filter coffee powder, hot water, milk and sugar. Check out the video to know the method.

