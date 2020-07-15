  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

Deepika Padukone loves Rasam with White Rice & Filter Coffee: Here's how you can make it

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone loves South Indian dishes. In her recent AMA, rasam with white rice is her go-to food. She is also fond of filter coffee. Check out the recipes right here.
2244 reads Mumbai
Food & Travel,Deepika Padukone,Rasam recipe,Filter Coffee recipeDeepika Padukone loves Rasam with White Rice & Filter Coffee: Here's how you can make it
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Deepika Padukone recently conducted an Ask Me Anything aka AMA session on her Instagram handle and she revealed that go-to food is rasam with rice and likes to have both chai and coffee, filter coffee to be precise. For the unversed one of the fans asked, "If you could eat one dish for the rest of your life?" To which DP said, "Rasam with white rice and Mango pickle." When another user asked her what's her pick, tea or coffee, she replied, "Both South Indian Filter Coffee and the Chai I make, I make amazing tea." If you are curious about Rasam dish and filter coffee and how you can make them at home then you are at the right place.

Speaking of Rasam, it is a thin soup and usually, you will find food items such as tamarind, tomatoes, mustard and cumin seeds and pepper among others in it. It is also known as Saaru or Chaaru and is commonly served with plain rice but you can also eat it as soup. There are several variants like Lemon Rasam, Puli Rasam, Thili Rasam and Majjiga Pulusu among others. The best part is that it is soothing for tummy and aids in digestion.

Also, the rasam spice mix is commonly available. Many people have a dish when they have a cold or flu as a taste enhancer. If you are thinking that it is like Sambhar then you are wrong as ingredients and consistency among others are quite different.

Coming to Filter Coffee or Kaapi, it is one of the favourite Indian beverages that many like to have during breakfast. In most South Indian homes, you will almost always get the whiff of freshly brewed coffee in the morning. It is made by mixing the frothy boiling milk and concentrated coffee brew aka decoction. For the unversed, it is traditionally served in small steel tumbler and dabarah (container/cup).

Recipe of Rasam by Hebber's Kitchen:
For the recipe you need, cumin, pepper garlic, coriander leaves and stem, oil, mustard, dried red chilli, few curry leaves, asafoetida, tomato,  turmeric, salt and tamarind extract among others. Follow this video to know more.

Recipe of Filter Coffee by Archana's Kitchen
For the recipe you need, filter coffee powder, hot water, milk and sugar. Check out the video to know the method. 

Credits :Instagram, hebbarskitchen.com and archanaskitchen.com

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me
Celebs and their alternate career choices REVEALED
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19
Nithya Menen on Jayalalithaa biopic, comparisons with Kangana Ranaut & Abhishek’s no kiss clause
Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the limelight with these outfits at Bollywood weddings
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aaradhya test positive for COVID 19
Shilpa Shetty's drop dead gorgeous looks
Shehnaaz Gill VS Himanshi Khurana Controversy- All you need to know about ex Bigg Boss inmates’ online fight
Harsh Beniwal: From being a college drop out to collaborating with Tiger Shroff | The Journey
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement