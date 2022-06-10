Delectable dishes you must try in Darjeeling

Nestled in the mighty Himalayas, Darjeeling is a spectacular hill station in West Bengal that holds a wide variety of culinary fare. Rich aromatic dishes with a mouth-watering complex of flavours are the culinary path chosen by this town. Inspired by the culinary practices of neighbouring states, the dishes cooked or consumed by the locals of Darjeeling are the melting pot of unique flavours that you seldom discover anywhere. Darjeeling embraces dishes that are stimulated by the Nepali and Tibetan gastronomic tactics and their food junction will amaze you with its spicy yet soothing blend of local aromatic herbs and natural spices.

Here are a few dishes from the city that you simply must try.

Kwati

Kwati is a traditional dish of Darjeeling that comes from the Gorkha cuisine. It is a nourishing and wholesome soup which is made of 9 different kinds of sprouted beans. It is then peppered with spices like black pepper and varied other local flavours to enhance the taste. Being high in protein, the dish can be relished as a snacking item.

Momos

Famous all over the world and relished by people of almost every age group, the delicious Momo traces its roots back to Tibet. Being one of the most popular dwellings for a large number of Tibetan, you will find back-to-back food stalls of momos on the streets of Darjeeling. Right from traditional dumplings, steamed, deep-fried to diverse varieties- momos are just the favourite snack of locals and visitors and are usually relished with an old-style chilli dip. Along with varied vegetarian versions, you will also find momos made with the stuffing of mushrooms, chicken, prawns or pork over here.

Gundruk

Prepared with fermented green leafy vegetables including mustard leaves and spinach, Gundruk is a special delicacy that one must definitely try. Filled with the goodness of varied nutrients, this dish can make you drool over its local aromatic zest. Gundruk can be consumed with chapati to enjoy a complete meal.

Thukpa

Not only satisfies your hunger pangs but it also gives you a sense of comfort as it is light on the stomach and contains nourishing ingredients. Thukpa is a traditional dish of Darjeeling and almost every street food stall is decked with this warm and refreshing saucer. Aromatic with a variety of refreshing ingredients like lemongrass, ginger and fish sauce and garnished with vegetarian staples or shredded chicken, pork or prawns, some spring onion and fresh herbs- the unique texture and flavour it provides will content your body and soul.

Try these above-mentioned dishes to relish those local flavours on the streets of Darjeeling and do let us know which one is your favourite.

