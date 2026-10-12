Delhi, You Asked. We Delivered: The Pinkvilla Toast x Sangam Evening Returns For Chapter III

Following two exceptionally warmly received gatherings, The Pinkvilla Toast is bringing back The Sangam Evening to the capital for its third edition. Previous chapters brought together a distinguished gathering of Delhi’s founders, creators, and cultural tastemakers for unhurried evenings of gourmet dining, curated whisky pairings, and rich conversation.

On 22nd October, The Sangam Evening reopens its doors at Addoni’s in Green Park for another memorable, multi-sensory gathering.

Guests will step into an inviting space featuring warm ambient lighting, interactive photo moments, and live artisan craft stations. The experience celebrates Sangam World Malt Whisky-an award-winning pour from the historic Rampur Distillery.

The night begins with an official welcome toast, followed by a guided exploration of Sangam’s tasting profile, bringing out subtle notes of green apple, lychee, warm spice, and gentle smoke. To spark easy connection across tables, interactive icebreaker games will keep the room engaged throughout the evening. Guests will enjoy a chef-crafted three-course dinner, with each course paired alongside tailored expressions of Sangam, from smooth neat pours to handcrafted signature cocktails designed to complement every flavor.

Before calling it a night, every guest receives a crystal whisky glass personalized live on-site with their initials bedazzled as a lasting keepsake to commemorate the evening.

The Sangam Evening (Chapter III) takes place on 22nd October from 7:00 PM onwards at Addoni’s, Green Park, Delhi.

👉 CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR THE SANGAM EVENING CHAPTER III

A Note on Attendance: Please note that submitting a registration request does not guarantee a confirmed seat at the table. Due to strict capacity limits to maintain an intimate gathering, our team will personally reach out to confirm your spot.

Disclaimer: Alcohol is injurious to health, drink responsibly.

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