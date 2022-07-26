Delhites, head to these places to relish the tastiest Shawarmas

Spicy and zesty street food is the soul of true Delhites and so is the flavourful blend of spices that are found in shawarmas. This delight from the middle-eastern cuisine is quite delectable and has now become a favourite of almost every Indian. A Lebanese meat preparation, shawarma is a dish which is prepared by grilling meat for an elongated period and then finely chopped and stuffed in the wrap of pita bread. Served with tangy spices and mayonnaise, this tender roll of meat melts in the mouth in just a few minutes and quenches the buds. While the capital city has no dearth of shawarma devotees, here we pin down a list of finest places that will satiate your shawarma hankerings in the most delectable way.

The Shawarma Junction

Nestled close to Tilak Nagar Metro Station, The Shawarma Junction is a packed and petite joint that has gained prominence to serve crispy and crunchy mouth-watering shawarma and other related dishes. Don’t miss out on their Tandoori Chicken and kurkure paneer shawarma for an outstanding experience. We will bet that this place will leave you speechless with its yummy delicacies.

Where: The Shawarma Junction - 22/1, Jail Road, Prem Nagar, Janakpuri

Al Zaitoon

Another fast-food joint that has gained the eyes of Delhi’s youth is Al Zaitoon. The place brings a broad range of tastiest shawarmas to the table, which makes it a haven for this mouth-watering roll treat. While the classic shawarma holds its own charm, if you want to try something offbeat, then do try their other range including chicken tikka shawarma, pocket falafel shawarma, paneer shawarma, paneer tikka shawarma, and mutton shawarma.

Where: A 133, DDA Sheds, Okhla Industrial Area, Okhla Phase 2, New Delhi

Spice Angan

Situated in the core of chic and classy SDA Market, Spice Angan is yet another affordable place to relish a wide variety of delicious dishes. Shawarmas remain their bestseller from the very beginning. You will also find Indian versions of shawarmas at this place. Both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes are served at this place along with spicy green and mayo dip. Don’t forget to relish biryani and tandoori chicken while at this place.

Where: C-21/2, Opposite IIT Main Gate, SDA Market, SDA, New Delhi

Al Bake

One of the most prominent champions of Shawarmas that is spread across each and every part of Delhi is Al bake. This outlet is almost every youth's favourite point to dive into the juicy and spicy zest of delicious Shawarmas. Indulgent and affordable tender shawarmas at this place are served with velvety mayonnaise and can make your buds roll like no other. Other than Shawarma, the outlet is also a hub for Afghani and Mughlai delights. Paneer shawarma can also be relished at a reasonable price.

Where: 21-23, Community Centre, New Friends Colony, New Delhi

