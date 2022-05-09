While the dosa is the very first dish that comes into the mind when you hear the name of any South Indian state, what you are missing out on is the cuisine of Karnataka is prominent for a wide variety of tangy and spicy food items that is quite rich in taste, flavour and aroma. Located in the southwestern region and being known as one of the largest states in South India, the lip-smacking flavours from the local cabinets of Karnataka will leave you speechless. The most favourite local staples of this cuisine include coconut, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian curries, and plenty of varieties of dosa with the blend of local spices, all in all, an incredible gastronomic experience that will make you come for more.

Here are some delicious delicacies you must try when in Karnataka

Mysore masala dosa

Being one of the favourite local staples, Mysore masala dosa is the perfect comfort food for the natives of Karnataka. The spicy red mix in the filling of the dosa is what makes it unique and worth tasting. The red spicy chutney smearing inside the dosa and the crisp on the outside have a tasty blending consistency in the mouth. Mysore masala dosa is served with coconut chutney, tangy red tomato chutney and a dash of ghee to bring out the best taste. Locals usually relish the taste of this dosa during breakfast.

Mysore Pak

A perfect sweet dish that is prepared with the amalgamation of ghee, sugar, and gram flour, Mysore Pak has become the aftermath of every meal. This sweet dish is much loved by the locals (even tourists) and is easily found in any sweet shop. The ingredients used in this dish are quite wholesome and that is why it comes under the list of guilt-free desserts. One of the best places to have this sweet is Vaishnavi Sweets in Karnataka.

Filter coffee

South Indian meals without coffee have no match! Locals in Karnataka enjoy a cup of filter coffee before and after a meal. With a perfect froth, a mix of sugar and foamy milk- the coffee is served in a metal device and the strong flavours and aroma it offers are prominent to keep you active and lively throughout the day.

Tomato rasam

Rasam is just like a thick consistency soup that can be enjoyed in Karnataka at any time. It is one of those essential staples that can satisfy your buds with its sweet and sour taste. This delicious dish is prepared with a mix of jaggery, garlic, black pepper, cumin, tomato, tamarind, and other local ingredients that are equally tasty and healthy. It is yet another healthy variant of sambhar that is traditionally served with rice.

Neer dosa

Dosa is considered one of the healthiest food items in the country and Karnataka is a haven for all those dosa lovers out there. Neer dosa is thin, airy and incredibly light that keeps you filled and satiates your taste buds like nothing else. It is one of the classic traditional dishes that every household of Karnataka relishes during breakfast. It is prepared from thin rice batter and filled with the classic aloo stuffing and coconut and is a traditional accompaniment for various gravies.

