Deliciously vegetarian Jackfruit recipes that taste like meat

Whether you are a vegetarian or have recently given up meat, you probably crave variety in your meals. Perhaps it is the widespread array that meat lovers enjoy that compels you to broaden your palate, but you do need vegan or vegetarian alternatives when it comes to meals. Hence, jackfruit is a wonderful meat substitute that can be cooked to resemble the taste and texture of meat in curries.

But pushing the envelope when it comes to food is what we do best, so we bring you a wide array of jackfruit recipes. Right from BBQ Jackfruit Sandwiches to Jamaican Jerk Jackfruit and Kathal ki Sabzi; all of which present the fruit as a mouth-watering meat substitute.

1.Jackfruit Curry or Kathal ki Sabzi

Kathal ki sabzi is one Indian delight that can fool even the most avid meat lover. If your culinary palate prefers desi flavors, then this is the dish for you. The preparation can be made two ways, and while some prefer a curry, others like to snack on the fried jackfruit as a starter. You can serve the curry with a bed of rice or even with fresh, hot rotis for dinner.

2.Jamaican Jerk Jackfruit

If you’re looking for an offbeat dish using vegan meat substitute to surprise your dinner guests, then Jamaican Jerk Jackfruit is for you. The side dish of chilli lime plantains offers a tangy element on the plate, while the meal gets an element of freshness from the coconut lime quinoa. Not only is this dish tasty, but it is also super healthy and great for most diets.

3.BBQ Jackfruit Sandwiches with Avocado Slaw

The jackfruit in this recipe is made to resemble pulled pork and is best had with a side dish of avocado slaw that is perfect for summers. You can use the resulting BBQ jackfruit in burgers, sandwiches or even quesadillas. The toasted cashews add texture and an interesting rich flavor to the dish.

4.Vegan Jackfruit Burgers

This is as easy as it can get while cooking with this fruit, for the easy recipe lets you be done and dusted in under 30 minutes. The recipe is vegan and it allows you to cook it all in one pot to save time. It also minimizes the dishes in the sink so you can clean up in no time at all. Fresh jackfruit is recommended for this dish as opposed to the canned variety.

