Delightful experiences to have when in Solapur

Solapur, a small city that is situated in the south-eastern part of Maharashtra offers tranquil vibes and slow-paced life amid the chaotic life and everyday hassles. The city gives you a chance to indulge right in traditional temples, street-side delicacies, artisan handlooms, vibrant textiles and intricate age-old architecture to unlock the gateway to cultural feels and invigorating senses. This unexplored city is a haven to all history buffs out there as it holds a strong historical allure. Want to have a fine vacation experience in this city? Here are some places to unravel to have the best retreat.

Give a spiritual comfort to your mind, body and soul at Shri Siddheshwar Temple

Situated on the banks of Lake Siddheshwar, this temple comes under the list of the most prominent Shiva temple in Maharashtra. With an amazing architectural interior and a beautiful location, it is standing upon contributing to a mind-soothing experience. The whole temple is fabricated from striking pieces of marble and consists of small mandirs that holds much momentum in Hindu culture. This temple was put together by yogi Shri Siddharameshwar to show his love towards Lord Siddheshwar (a form of Lord Vishnu and Shiva).

Reconnect with nature at Moti Baug Lake

The land of Solapur is not only restricted to holy places. The city has varied places that will give you time to sit, relax and unwind and Moti Baug Lake is an example of the same. With lush greenery all around and pretty lotuses in white and pink colour, you can enjoy a picnic with your family and reminisce old childhood days. As Solapur is a place that captures an unhurried and relaxed-paced life, it's perfect to soak yourself in the beautiful nature this lake provides while witnessing the pretty migratory birds.

Witness foreign wildness and Bustards at Great Indian Bustard Sanctuary

Bustards are large birds that are usually found in dry grassland areas and this bird sanctuary is a haven if you want to witness some unusual animals. Also known as the biggest sanctuaries in India, this bird sanctuary is spread across 8100 square km of land. You will also observe some foreign species of birds here including the Eurasian dove and reptiles like Monitor Lizard.

Catch a glimpse of Bhuikot Fort

This fort is the major tourist attraction in Solapur as it is one of the oldest monuments that is built in the 14th century AD during the reign of the Bahamani dynasty. As per the historical records, this fort was once a home of Aurangzeb, he temporarily shifted to this very same fort just the once. Also holds a big animal park, if you have children with you then they will definitely enjoy it. A well that holds its way years back in a very unusual octagonal shape is also found here.

The Solapur district is quaint and petite in size and that is what makes it a perfect place to seize and disentangle the edge of serenity that we often lost in the rush-rush of the fast-paced city. You can plan a short vacation in this place for a delightful experience.

