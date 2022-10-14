Delve into Cinnamon’s significance in Ayurveda and 4 of its unique health benefits
Read on to know more about how it is utilised in the form of a powder of the bark and the health benefits it brings.
Cinnamon, also known as "Tvak" in Sanskrit, is a great pacifier of phlegm, at the same time it intensifies the Pitta doshas. It has a scorching potency and has a sweet-pungent flavour that makes an excellent addition to the popular apple pies. That being said, dalchini or cinnamon is a highly treasured element in the holistic treatments of Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, and even old Chinese cures for its miraculous healing abilities. Read on to know more about how it is utilised in the form of a powder of the bark and the health benefits it brings.
1. Cold and Cough Relief
Cinnamon's piercing quality liquefies the mucus or sputum (kapha), acts as an expectorant, and helps the body release mucus. The bark's powder or oil has strong antitubercular properties and is excellent for treating cough, cold, asthma, headaches, and tuberculosis. To relieve congestion and a sore throat, drink a kadha prepared of warm water, cinnamon sticks, a few drops of honey, and a pinch of ginger juice two to three times each day.
2. Controls Diabetes
In traditional Ayurvedic remedies for controlling type 2 diabetes, cinnamon is highly significant. It controls the body's production of insulin, the primary hormone associated with diabetes. Moreover, findings show that it lowers the body's level of insulin resistance, and consequently lowers the blood sugar level. Cinnamon pills or a pinch of cinnamon added to your food can significantly increase how well your glycemic level is maintained.
3. Remedies Arthritis
With its potent analgesic, and pain-relieving effects, this miracle spice reduces cytokines that are connected to arthritic pain and provides significant relief from pain and inflammation in cases of rheumatoid and osteoarthritis and joint pain. It is used to treat arthritic disorders, severe muscle spasms, sore muscles, and other inflammatory problems since it is a natural vasodilator.
4. Candidiasis treatment
Numerous microbiological disorders, such as candida, ringworm, athlete's foot, and others, can be successfully treated using its potent anti-bacterial and anti-fungal qualities. Most people find that this spice can help reduce inflammation and speed up wound healing when administered topically in the form of diluted essential oil in addition to enhancing overall body immunity against infections when consumed as a tea.
Note: Benefits of the bark powder can be obtained by infusing it with warm water and honey. Both the body and the psyche are calmed by the cinnamon bark's essential oil.
