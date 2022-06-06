Dhanachuli Travels: Stunning places to visit in this hilly paradise

Sits in the lap of Kumaon hills, Dhanachuli is a small and pristine village in the Nainital district of Uttarakhand. This immaculate vacation destination is pure and untouched, providing you endless scenic views of mountains, and lush apple orchards along with a tranquil aura that will soothe you with calmness. The mesmerizing and good quality air of the Himalayas along with picturesque views will steal your heart away while making you come for more. Since the village is small, a small trip to this place is perfect to unknot much-needed peacetime you need from the hustle and bustle of city lights.

Here are 4 places to visit in the hilly paradise of Dhanachuli:

Chauli ki Jali

Located at the back of the abyss of prominent Mukteshwar Temple, Chauli ki Jali is a beautiful place to capture panoramic views of land that is associated with a deep history. Chauli means ‘rock’ and Jali means ‘hole’ and the Hindu Mythology says that the goddess and fiends use this place as their battleground for the war. The story is backed by varied shreds of evidence that you will witness here including the trunk of an elephant and traces of swords and shields. The fresh air and the chirping sounds of beautiful birds are worth witnessing.

Bhaalu Gaad Waterfalls

Located at a proximity of 4 km from Dhanachuli, Bhaalu Gaad waterfalls are a refreshing place to dive deep into a chilled escape of crystal clear rejuvenating water. You can hike up to the place for a more unique experience. The stunning vistas and sweet sounds of dripping water create a bewitching aura in the place that will make you go awe. Carry snacks and enjoy a perfect picnic while enjoying the charismatic views this place has to offer.

Mukteshwar Dham

A pristine temple that is devoted to Lord Shiva, Mukteshwar Dham is situated at a very high elevation and offers you a difficult adventurous trek to reach. As per the Indian beliefs, it is said that Lord Shiva killed a demon at this place and then offered a mukti to him and that’s why the place is known as Mukteshwar Dham. You will witness beautiful orchards at this place and the holy atmosphere you will observe after reaching this place will calm your soul, mind and heart.

Victoria Dam

Victoria Dam is a thrilling tourist destination that is located 12 km away from Dhanachuli. The natural charm and allure of flower gardens enclosing the dam will look breathtaking. A primaeval Bhimeshwar Temple located on the end of Bhimtal lake is worth witnessing on the route. A lush green forest range is also found on the way that opens up an amazing getaway to get lost in the beauty of untainted nature.

Dhanachuli is an offbeat yet beautiful place to soak yourself in a peaceful getaway. The beautiful captures you observe here will make your vacation a topic to talk about and remember for years.

