Dhebra to Khandvi, recipes of Gujarati breakfast dishes you must try

The mere mention of Gujarat brings to mind amazing food memories from the state where we can savor authentic dishes like dhokla, muthiya and thepla. If you’re a fan of cuisine that is aromatic and flavorful, yet light on the palate, then Gujarati food shall thrill you. Though the cuisine dishes up some palate pleasing snacks like Khakhra and farsan, they also have a spate of nutritious breakfast recipes. Today, we share some such recipes that you can cook up for your family.

Bardoli Crispy Patra

A quaint hamlet near Surat, Bardoli in Gujarat is renowned as a food paradise. You can expect to have the best crispy Patra in Bardoli. Essentially a Gujarati variant of Farsan, this patra is fried and the texture is light and crumbly in your mouth. Whip up this as a breakfast dish or a snack and it is sure to be a crowd pleaser!

Dudhi Jowar Dhebra

If you’re in the mood for authentic cuisine from Gujarat, then the Dudhi Jowar Dhebra is a must try. Commonly made as a breakfast dish, it is similar in some ways to a puri had in North Indian households. However, this is made of Bajra or jowar flour instead of atta and can be preserved for a couple of days as it does not spoil easily.

Gujarati Khichu

The Khichu is made of rice flour, a pinch of cooking soda, chillies, Indian spices and the freshness of coriander. It is an ideal breakfast for children who are fussy eaters but need healthy snacking options.

Khandvi

This scrummy breakfast dish may have originated in Gujarat, but is widely loved the world over. Khandvi are beautifully yellow-tinged delicate rolls made of Besan and yoghurt among other ingredients. Exceedingly flavorful, they can be customised with a big of chilli for those who like spicy food.

