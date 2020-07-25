Dil Bechara: 6 locations from the movie that are worth a visit

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara features many stunning locations. Read on to know more about these must-visit places.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara is a coming-of-age romantic drama film and it was one of the most anticipated films of this year. The movie is also the last project of late Sushant Singh Rajput and hence it holds a special place among his fans. For the unversed, it is based on John Green's popular novel, The Fault In Our Stars. And it marks the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra. Last night it premiered on the OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar and has been receiving rave reviews and comments from masses and celebs.

Aside from Sanjana and Rajput, the movie also stars Saswata Chatterjee, Swastika Mukherjee, Sahil Vaid and Saif Ali Khan among others. In the movie, we see that Sanjana Sanghi's character Kizie Basu wants to visit Paris to meet her favorite singer Abhimanyu Veer. And Sushant's character Manny makes sure that her wish is fulfilled. Later, the characters soak in the art, culture and joie de vivre in France as they enjoyed their jaunt.

Aside from Paris, the movie was extensively shot in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand and one of the prime locations was St. Xavier’s College in Ranchi. Today, we have compiled all the scenic locations from Dil Bechara that are worth a visit.

1. Eiffel Tower

Your visit to Paris, France is incomplete without a visit to this iconic location. In the movie too, Kizie and Manny visit this architectural marvel and enjoy their romantic moments. Here's the still from the movie with Eiffel Tower in the backdrop.

2. Montmartre

Montmartre is another must-visit place. It is situated on a hill towards the North of Paris. The crossroads of the district are filled with local artists. Kizie and Manny enjoy the streets, iconic structures and monuments, click pictures like true blue tourists. In one of the scenes, we saw how they decide to get a portrait of themselves from a local artist. La Mère Catherine which is one of the oldest bistros in Paris also features in one of the scenes, we see the Kizie, Manny and Kizie's mother enjoy a meal together.

3 Sacré-Coeur

Sacré-Coeur aka Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Paris is a Roman Catholic Basilica. The stark white church which sits atop a hill is another monument that is impossible to miss and it is always flooded with tourists. Kizie Basu and Manny also pay a visit and pose in front of this iconic structure.

4. The Louvre

The Louvre Museum is one of the world’s most famous and largest museums. The historic monument houses several important works. The central landmark of the city is located on the Right Bank of the Seine in the city's 1st arrondissement.

5. Montmartre Windmill

The Montmartre windmill, Moulin de la Galette was built around the 1600s. When Montmarte was a rural area, mills were used to grind flour and to press grapes from the nearby vineyards. The Montmartre windmills are restored as monuments.

6. Champs-Élysées

Champs-Élysées is one of the most popular streets in Paris and many tourists enjoy evening strolls here. The starry lights on the trees make the streets more magical. Champs-Élysées has several theatres, cafes and shops. In the movie, both Kizie and Manny walk hand in hand on the roads of Champs-Élysées.

