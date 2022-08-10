Are you looking for tasty dinner ideas that are easy to make and also your family, kids, or partner would love? Well, we have curated a list of delicious dinner ideas that are quick and easy to make. And don't worry, they are healthy too!

So, without much hullabaloo, let's get straight onto the list of some tasty and easy dinner ideas that you should try out to spice up your nights and give your taste buds a flavorful meal. Check it out right below.

16 Best Dinner Ideas in 2022

1) Stir Fried Chicken and Veggies

This is one of the easiest, healthiest, and tastiest dinner recipes that you could make, and that too in no time.

Step 1

Take some veggies of your choice such as mushrooms, broccoli, baby spinach, etc, along with garlic and onion.

Chop, and keep them aside.

Step 2

Slice your chicken breasts into 4 fillets, season them with black pepper salt, and dried herbs like thyme and oregano, and keep them aside.

Step 3

After that, take a large skillet, add some olive oil, and let it heat.

Add some chopped garlic and onions and let them turn golden brown. Add the rest of the veggies. Transfer the veggies to a plate.

In the same pan, add one teaspoon of oil and add the chicken breasts to it. Fry the chicken breast for 7 mins. Occasionally flipping them, until it turns brown on the edges.

that's about it, have it with soup, bread, rice, or even noodles. It's my go-to dinner recipe especially when I am extremely tired to cook something elaborate.

2) Mac n Cheese

Macaroni and cheese, affectionately called Mac n Cheese, is one of the most popular pasta dishes in the world. It is a fine dinner idea, especially if you have kids in your house. It is easy to make if you have the right ingredients, spices, and especially the cheese. It is worth mentioning that you will need an oven to bake the dish. However, there are ways to make Mac n Cheese without using an oven. Here is one method of baking your mac n cheese without an oven.

Step 1

Boil your macaroni in salted water and drain the water. Take a shallow pan and add 2 tsp of olive oil to it. Add minced garlic to the oil, fry for thirty seconds then add chopped onions, tomatoes, boiled corn, and bell peppers to it. Let it cook for only 2 mins, not more than that.

Add the Pasta to the pan and mix them well.

Step 2

For making the white sauce, add butter to a pan and melt it add flour to it and 1 egg, and mix them well while on the stove. Add, the milk in installments while stirring it constantly to avoid lumps.

Once the white sauce is ready, add the macaroni to it and mix well.

Transfer the macaroni to a big glass tray.

Cover the entire pasta tray with any grated cheese of your choice.

Step 3 Baking

Take a deep utensil, and add a small steel bowl on the bottom to create a base for the glass tray cover the entire bottom of the vessel with salt to avoid direct heat onto the glass tray. Place your tray on the steel bowl and cover the utensil with a lid.

Bake the pasta for 30 mins, on low to medium flame.

Baked mac and cheese is now ready for you to enjoy!

3) Cowboy Stew

This is a simple Dutch dish that can be a great dinner for you, your friends, and your family. It only consists of five ingredients that include ground beef, baked beans, hot dogs, barbecue sauce, and parmesan cheese. Given you have all the ingredients, it takes only 15 minutes to prep and finish off the dish.

To make this comfort food:

Start by peeling 2 decent-sized potatoes. Keep them aside and chop a big onion.

In a large pot add some oil and add the onions. Sautee the onions until they are golden brown, and add half a cup of ground beef to the pan.

Add 12 to 13 ounces of kielbasas (polish sausages) to the pan, followed by 3 big diced tomatoes. Lay down those potatoes and mix well.

You can also, add beans, corn, lentils, and mixed veggies.

Time for the spices, add cumin powder, garlic powder, chili powder, black pepper, and salt to taste.

After that, add 600 ml of chicken broth. Once it's done simmering it's ready to serve.

On a chilly evening, this can be a wholesome dinner.

4) Fried Chicken Tenders with French Fries or Corn on the Cob

Who does not love crispy, chicken tenders along with some equally crispy fries on the sides? It is easy to prepare and make and is loved by all generations. All you need are boneless chicken fillets, some good old potatoes, and a deep pan to fry them all. The result is a wholesome meal that is healthy yet very tasty.

We need a dry batter and a wet batter to make the chickens extra crispy.

Soak your chicken breasts in buttermilk overnight.

For the Dry batter:

In a bowl, add all-purpose flour, paprika, dried herbs, and chili flakes. Mix it well.

For the Wet Batter:

In a bowl, add the flour, salt, and black pepper. Crack 2 eggs and add the yolks as well. Add enough water to make a thick batter and whisk until smooth.

To fry:

Coat your marinated chicken, in the wet batter then in the dry batter, and repeat this procedure twice for each fillet.

In a large pan, add enough oil to sink the chicken for deep frying.

Deep fry the chicken breasts until golden brown and enjoy it with any dip of your choice.

Enjoy them with corn on the cob or french fries as sides.

5) Fish n Chips

Similar to the above dish, Fish n Chips is a traditional British meal that has become uber-popular all over the world over the years. Fish is a good source of nutrients and proteins and the fries add a flavorful touch to the whole dish. However, one of the key ingredients of this dish is the tartar sauce. If you find the right ingredients for this dish, it is one of the best dinner ideas.

Cut up potatoes into thick chip-sized pieces. Pop them in oil for round 1 of gentle frying, drain and set them aside.

For the fish, we need some haddock or cod or halibut whatever floats your boat. Cut them into fillets.

For the batter, add into a bowl, all-purpose flour and you can spice it up with spices of your choice.

To that, you need to add some Bicarb/ baking soda. Start pouring your beer into the batter and add a little bit of lemon juice.

Let the batter sit for 10 mins.

On a plate take some flour and cover the fillets in this flour and dip it into your batter, drain the excess and add them to your preheated oil for deep frying.

Repeat this procedure for all the fillets and voila! You have your fish ready.

Time to refry your chips and this time you want them to change their color to a golden brown.

There you have it, traditional Fish and Chips.

6) Spicy/ Non-Spicy Garlic Noodles

This can be a great dinner idea if you love Asian cuisine. This is simple to make and is a meal in itself. You can add the veggies of your choice and some proteins like egg, chicken, or beef. If you want to make it spicy, add some hot sauce to it. For the non-spicy folks, it is better to serve them with the sauce on the sides.

First, you need to cook the noodles in boiling salted water. When it's ninety percent cooked, take them off the heat and drain them.

In a pan, add some oil, add garlic, ginger, and onions, and stir fry them for 30 seconds. After that add the other veggies like capsicum and carrots and beans, shredded cabbage, bell peppers, add soy sauce and red chili sauce, and green chili sauce. Add the cooked noodles into the wok and mix them well.

Finish it off with some spring onion and you are ready to serve your Garlic noodles.

7) Chopped Beef Sandwich

If you are a sandwich-lover, you would love this dinner idea. For this, you will need some ground beef, cheese slices, tomatoes, lettuce, and sandwich bread. So for this, you will need to pan-fry the ground beef and cook it with your desired spices while chopping it down. Then put the cheese on top of the meat, cover the pan with a lid, and let it all melt. Put the beef and cheese filling on some toasted sandwich bread, add the tomato slices, mayo is optional, and you're all set for a Netflix movie and a wholesome dinner.

Chop some ground beef and season them with spices of your choice, and cook them on a pan for 8 to 10 minutes until it turns brown.

Add some cheese on the top and let it melt.

Caramelize some onions on another pan and add that to the ground beef.

Toast two slices of white bread and butter them up.

To assemble the sandwich add the caramelized onion on one slice then add the ground beef, add another slice of cheese and toast the assembled sandwich on the pan for 1 min until crispy brown.

There you have it, a chopped beef sandwich.

8) Fried Rice

Fried rice is a universally loved dish and is one of the easiest dishes to make. Although it has numerous variations, you can make your version of fried rice with the ingredients that you want. If you are a vegetarian, you can make some veg fried rice. And if you want some protein and are okay with non-veg ingredients, there are a ton of options, ranging from egg, and pork to beef, mutton, and chicken. However, make sure the rice is pre-cooked, preferably the day before the actual cooking.

Here is a recipe for Egg Fried rice

First things first, we need to fry 4 eggs. For that, crack 4 eggs and season them with salt and pepper and fry them in the pan.

Take a wok, and add oil. Pour the egg and scramble it. Add the rice. Season it with soy sauce, chili sauce, and ketchup. Add some green onions.

Next step

Is to eat! yup, it is that simple! Enjoy your fried rice!

9) Barbecue Chicken with Veggies

This dish could be a healthy and wholesome dinner if you love the taste of barbecue sauce and chicken. It is fairly easy to make and you will need a boneless chicken fillet and some veggies of your choice. The tangy and sweet taste of the barbecue sauce gives a pretty good taste to the chicken. And you could make the veggies a bit spicy to complement the chicken.

First, take some serrano chilis and African chilis. Add the chilis to the grinder and add 3 cloves of garlic, oil, and lemon juice. Ground it to make the spice mix.

For the chicken, cut some slits onto them. and coat them with this spice mix.

On the burner add some small pieces of charcoal to the top and char them.

add the charcoals to a steel bowl and place the bowl in the same pot as the marinated chicken and cover it with a lid. Wait till the chicken absorbs the smokey flavor. Let it smoke for an hour.

Give it another mix.

Take a grill pan, and start placing your marinated pieces without oil as the marination already has some oil in it.

Keep turning them occasionally and there you go!

You have your bbq chicken ready to be enjoyed.

10) Spaghetti and Meatballs

Spaghetti and Meatballs are a very popular Italian-American dish and make a pretty good dinner idea. It can be made within 35-45 minutes, considering you have all the ingredients needed to make the pasta dish. For this, you'd need good quality spaghetti pasta, ground beef for the meatballs, parmesan cheese for garnish, and traditional Italian spices. The meatballs serve as a side dish to the spaghetti and they make a pretty good meal.

This recipe right here is of spaghetti and meatballs in marinara sauce

Start by cutting 4 pieces of white bread and transferring them to a bowl. Add 2 cups of water to it and mash it up with a fork. Add ground meat and spices like paprika, black pepper, and salt. Add grated cheese to it and mix well. Use your hand to roll and form this into small balls.

In a pan, add some oil and fry these balls until they turn golden brown. Transfer them onto a platter.

In the same pot, add one cup of diced onions and stir occasionally for 5 mins. Add 28 ounces of crushed tomato puree and add two bay leaves to that. Stir well and bring it to a boil.

Pop the meatballs in this sauce and cook them for 4 to 8 minutes.

Meanwhile, cook your pasta in salted water. Drain the pasta.

Add the pasta to this sauce and mix well until it is perfectly coated and everything is well combined.

You're done! Ready to enjoy the saucy Spaghetti?

11) Chicken Burgers

If you think takeaway chicken burgers from shops taste good, then you should sometimes make your customized burger for dinner. Although it is primarily an American dish, you can customize it with your ingredients and sauces. Just get to your nearest grocery store and pick up the sauces that you want in your burger, the chicken filling, and some veggies. Then fry or grill the chicken, cut the veggies in a round shape, and assemble them in between burger buns with your desired sauces and spices, and voila! You got yourself a custom burger that is unique to your taste buds.

There are multiple recipes for this here is a simple one for you all

Toast two burger buns on a pan.

To make the patty, you need ground chicken, herbs, and cheese. Form them in a round flat patty.

The next step is to fry these patties.

To assemble the burger, start by laying out some pieces of iceberg lettuce and onions, and layer them with a cheese slice. Add the fried patty on top and top that with onion rings. Add some barbeque sauce and cover up with the top bun.

That doesn't sound so difficult now, does it? Let us know in the comment section below how your chicken burger turned out.

12) Stuffed Zucchini Boats

This recipe is extremely easy to make. You start by scooping the inner portion of the zucchini to create enough room for the stuffing. Don't throw out the stuffing, dice it up and keep it aside. Next, we need to butter the hollow Zucchini Shells with salted butter, and herbs.

To make the stuffing: Add Oil to a pan, let it heat and then add garlic to the oil. Once the garlic turns golden, add the diced-up zucchini followed by diced tomatoes. This is your opportunity to include all the veggies in your fridge that you don't know how to incorporate otherwise.

I like mine with, Grated carrot, spinach, parsley, and peas. Salt to taste. You can add minced sausage if you are going for the non-veg version.

Transfer the stuffing into a bowl, Add 100 gms of mozzarella cheese to it, and give it a mix. Time to stuff the zucchini shells, be generous with the amount of stuffing in each shell. Bake and voila! You have the yummiest stuffed Zucchini boats. This recipe is perfect for your lazy but healthy dinner evenings!

13) Potato Gnocchi

What is that? Well, it sure does look like pasta, but it's mainly made of potato, usually round or oblong.

For the gnocchi, you need to boil seven to eight large potatoes. Peel them once they are cool, then mash them. After mashing, add 2 eggs in the middle and mix them well. Add flour in installments until you get a soft dough. Make sure it doesn't stick to your fingers. Next, cut a small amount of dough. Slide each of the pieces on the back of a fork and squeeze(not too hard) to make the ridges. Keep sprinkling little flour from time to time to avoid sticking. Let it rest, for 15 to 20 minutes before cooking.

In a large pot of salted boiling water, add the gnocchi. The Gnocchis are perfectly boiled when they float to the top.

Drain and keep it aside.

Now, it's your call, you can toss these in your choice of sauce. I normally stick to my white sauce.

To make the white sauce,

Add Egg, flour, and milk and let it simmer, add butter to it and you are pretty much done.

On a pan, heat some oil, and add garlic. Just when the garlic turns golden add the white sauce to it. You can use whatever herbs you want but stick to the Italian ones. I like dried parsley, oregano, chili flakes, and thyme. Add the Gnocchi to this and you are done!

There is no way you won't like this dish. Let me know in the comment section below if you've already tried Gnocchi.

14) Cauliflower Fried Rice

Perfect Dish to cut down the carbs! It's a fairly simple recipe. To get started, chop off some red and yellow bell peppers, and some onions, start frying them in a pan, and add some chopped garlic.

Step 2 is preparing the cauliflower rice

Cut a decent-sized cauliflower into small chunks, add them to a food processor and start grinding it, however, don't go too far you don't want them to be completely mashed.

Once your veggies are stir-fried push them onto one side, add some oil and crack 3 eggs in it. Scramble and mix it with the veggies, add your herbs, like chili flakes, oregano, thyme, and dried parsley.

Add the ground cauliflower, add soya sauce and sesame oil, and let the cauliflower soften. You don't need to cook it for more than 5 minutes.

You are all set to enjoy a delicious bowl of cauliflower rice.

15) Miso Ramen

Start by cutting Negi/Long Green Onion into long stripes and add them to ice cold water. Grate some ginger and garlic.

After that, chop 2 onions into fine pieces.

In a large Pan, heat some sesame oil. Add the grated ginger, garlic, and onion, fry until golden brown, and add ground meat of your choice.

After the meat has been cooked a bit, add doubanjiang (a spicy chili bean sauce) to it.

Time to Add miso. Miso is a paste made from fermented soya beans and rice malt. Mix well and add one spoon of sugar. After that, add 500 ml of chicken stock and let it come to a boil. Add white pepper to the soup and cover the pot.

Meanwhile, let's prepare the Ramen topping.

Boil some ramen, you can use any noodles but better to use ramen as the strands are pretty thick and absorb the soup better. Drain the noodles and add them to a bowl.

Pour the Hot soup on top, place your half-boiled eggs on top, and some Chashu ( Simmered/braised pork belly).

You need to get certain ingredients to make this, but if you have access to the ingredients it is a fairly easy recipe to make.

16) Chicken Stroganoff

Start with slicing your chicken breasts into four fillets. Slightly season the chicken with salt and pepper and oregano, paprika, onion, and garlic powder.

Take a large skillet, and add some olive oil. Pan-fry the chicken until it turns brown. Fry the chicken for 10 minutes and then transfer them to a plate.

Next, chop some shallots and mushrooms.

In the same pan, add another teaspoon of olive oil and add the chopped shallots and let it caramelize, add a little bit of minced garlic and cook it for about 30 seconds. Next, add the chopped mushrooms to it and let the mushroom release its water. If you have some, cooking wine then you can add half a cup of it, but make sure to take the pan off the stove while adding it. If you don't have cooking wine then just add the chicken stock.

For the herbs, I like to add thyme and a tiny pinch of nutmeg powder, and two spoons of soya sauce. Add the chicken back to the pan and add a cup of sour cream. Let the chicken simmer in the cream for a while before taking it off the stove.

Garnish your Chicken Stroganoff with some fresh parsley and serve with some rice or pasta of your choice.

With that, I come to the end of the dinner ideas. I hope you like the list we have curated for you. Some of them require a little bit of prep while some of them can be made in an instant. I hope you find something to try for the next time you are in the mood to cook!

