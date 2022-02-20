Discover 4 authentic street foods in Goa and where you can try them

When visiting a new place, the best way to savor the authentic flavor of the region is to taste street food in the area. And if you’re heading to Goa, then this beach paradise has some hidden gems in store for you. While there are certain vegetarian friendly options that are readily available, today we spill the tea on mouth-watering Goan food that is a treat for meat lovers. Right from spicy sausage breads to cutlet paos, here are some authentic street foods you must taste when you visit Goa.

Chicken Cafreal Poi Sandwich

Chicken Cafreal may be famous all over Goa, but the Chicken Cafreal poi sandwich lets you taste the amazing meat and gravy in the form of a quick to eat dish. This delicious meat is tucked away in a lovely toasted Goan bread and you would probably want to eat more than just one. You can snack on these while you walk along the pristine beach in Majorda for these are sure to steal the show.

Where: Carrey's Cutlet Bread, Seraulim Railway Station, Majorda

Choriz Pao or Goan sausage bread with pork sorpotel gravy

Goan sausage bread is the most coveted dish in this beach paradise. For the uninitiated, choriz sausages are authentically made in the area and are crafted from the juciest Goan pork. You may always opt for chicken sausages here if you would like to give the pork a miss. However, when in South Goa, this place is a must visit for their hospitality and food. It is known to close by nightfall. So, when you’re around Colva, Betalbatim and Majorda you can try the choriz pao here that is liberally laced with pork sorpotel gravy.

Where: Valanka Goa Sausages, Fatona, Gandaulim

Beef Cutlet Pão

If you aren’t averse to meat, then this beef cutlet pão will thrill you. They establishment also serves croquettes and you shall adore the warmth and generosity of kind Aunty Grace who is the owner here. This dish is a tad spicy so you may want to give it a miss if you like mild flavors.

Where: Pao Hub, Taleigao Jct, Caranzalem, Taleigao

Ox Tongue Roast Bread

Quite an unusual dish, you may be hard pressed to find this anywhere else. But you can always taste some fantastic Ox tongue Roast Bread in Goa. The meat is sliced and are served in a fully loaded poi. It can be safe to say that this sandwich is an acquired taste, yet one of the best ex tongue sandwiches you would find in the country. This place also serves up homemade whiskey chocolate and chocolate rum that are a must try.

Where: Noronha's Corner, Assagao

