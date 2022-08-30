Discover healthy Modak recipes to try this Ganesh Chaturthi

Finally Bappa has arrived , and we all know that modaks are the most favourite sweets of Lord Ganesha ? You might all be busy preparing various types of modaks , however many of us are health conscious , or on diet and our worried about having sweets , don’t worry Dietician Vidhi Chawla founder of Fisico Diet Clinic has a solution for you .

Check out these amazing healthy modak recipes.

1)Oats and jaggery modak

Ingredients:

1)1/4th cup desiccated coconut

2)1 cup jaggery powder

3)1 1/2 cup oats

4)1/2 cup milk

5)almonds

6)cashews

7) raisins

8)cardamom

9)3 tbsp ghee

Method:

1)Grind the oats into a fine powder

2)Add some ghee to the pan and heat it well and roast oats on medium flame

3)Later add coconut and continue roasting for 2 mins

4)Grind the nuts and make a powder add it to the previous mixture

5)Roast for 1 min and add raisins and cardamom

6)Add jaggery powder and roast for 2 mins

7)Later place the mixture in a bowl and add 3 tbsp milk

8)After 5 mins shape it into modaks and serve

2)Dry fruit modak :-

Ingredients :-

1)nuts

2)modak mould

3)blender

4)dates raisins apricots

Method :-

1)dry roast the nuts until they turn light brown

2)make sure the nuts are cool and later powder them in a blender

3)Later add dates raisins and apricots and blend

4)Grease the mould with some ghee and add the fruit mixture and use the mould to make some beautiful shaped dry fruit modaks

3)Sugar free modaks :-

Ingredients :-

1)2 tbsp ghee

2)nuts

3)1 tbsp poppy seeds

4)1/2 cup dates

5)1/4th cup milk

6)1/2 cup milk powder

7)1/4th cup coconut

8)1/4th tbsp cardamom powder

9)rice flour

Method :-

1)Heat water salt and ghee in a Kadhai add 1 cup rice flour keeping the flame low once the water boils

2)Turn off the flame and alllow the rice flour dough to rest for 3 mins. Make sure you cover it !

3)transfer the flour onto a plate and make a dough

4)Prepare modaks and use nuts and dates mixture for stuffing and place in steamer

5)Steam the modaks for 10 mins till it has a shiny texture

6)Finally serve no sugar modaks

