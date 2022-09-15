Discover the undiscovered with these 4 incredible activities in Jawai, Rajasthan

In recent years, tourists have started to flock to Jawai, a tiny village named after the same-named river. The village, which is located in the Pali district of Rajasthan, promises a fantastic offbeat escape to biodiversity in rural India, and is surrounded by dense vegetation, natural forests, and wildlife. Certainly, one of the most well-liked activities in Jawai is embarking on a conventional leopard safari. But y you’ll be shocked to learn that, though it draws a sizable crowd, it's not this destination's biggest attraction. Check out these 4 fantastic activities to do in Jawai to explore the unexpected.

1. Indulge in bird watching One must explore the Jawai Hills, which offer an incredible trekking trip and allow you to see many migratory birds near the hills or on the lakefront. Migratory birds like flamingos, cranes, geese, ruddy shelducks, and others can be found at Jawai. The most beautiful sounds one can ever hear are produced by these birds. As you leisurely observe various birds by the river, one can readily develop a great interest in and affection for wildlife here. 2. Go on a village safari Your Jawai itinerary would benefit greatly from including a village safari. You might not only observe rural life first-hand, but you can also go inside locals' dwellings to see how they live. The Rabari tribe, an intriguing indigenous group that predominates in this area, resides in the settlement of Jawai. The males wear large, colourful red turbans and white kurta pyjamas, and the ladies wear bangles that wrap their full arms and silver anklets, making them instantly identifiable by their distinctive clothing. When you visit them, you may experience authentic Rajasthani village style and learn more about their way of life, clothing and food.

3. Monitor the leopards Wildlife aficionados can benefit greatly from a trip to Jawai, where they can partake in a variety of fantastic activities, particularly tracking leopards. Since the national park region is unfenced, big cats are frequently spotted near Jawai Bandh, across the hillsides, or close to the settlement. Jawai increase the likelihood of seeing leopards in India, especially Rajasthan. After going on a safari into the jungle and seeing the big cat, no visitor can indeed be dissatisfied!