Discover why Thane’s Viviana Mall is the perfect spot for your family to experience the joy of shopping

Life in Thane is just a stone’s throw away from the hustle and bustle of Mumbai, but this tree-lined haven has far more to offer. It is also home to one of the biggest shopping malls in the area. Viviana Mall that has over 250 premium brands, has reopened to offer a safe shopping environment. Whether you swear by sophistication or flaunt simplicity in your fashion statement, you must indulge at this mall. Although shopping is in itself an entertaining activity, take a look at some other things you can enjoy at Viviana Mall.

Movies and entertainment

There’s no better spot for movie buffs, as this mall has Cinepolis with a total of six concepts, i.e. 4DX, IMAX, Dolby Atmos, Cinepolis VIP, RealD 3D, and 4K projection system. You can also enjoy their in-house coffee shop – Coffee Tree at the movies as food, and beverage go hand in hand, don’t they? But far more than just movies, they have a lot in store for people who love gaming. Fun City has air hockey, dashing car and something for all age groups. You may particularly enjoy bowling in Viviana Mall because they don’t compromise on the fun quotient.

A Bespoke shopping experience

They have a myriad of men and women’s apparel stores that suit every style quotient. Be it Adidas, Reebok, Nike, Jack & Jones and Tommy Hilfiger or Arrow, Blackberrys you prefer, they have it all. With women’s clothing stores, they have everything from Vero Moda, BIBA to Global Desi and more. The mall timings for shopping are between 11:00 am to 10:00 pm, but if you wish to grab a bite to eat, the food court functions between 11:00 am to 10:00 pm.

Magical Birthday parties for children

Apart from having a wonderful family time at the mall, certain outlets like Fun City in Viviana mall cater its patrons with Magical Birthday party arrangements. These are ideal for your kids and their friends as they allow you to offer them fun away from home. Adventure School Trips are also hosted where kids can enjoy the ambience, games and rides with their family and friends respectively.

Safety measures in place at the mall

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, shoppers seek safety above all. This is precisely why you will spot foot-operated sanitizers at multiple points in this mall. They have also included social distancing stickers and marks to ensure safety at each step. Furthermore, their thermal scanning screens every shopper as well as the mall staff. What’s more is that they’ve mandated a double vaccination certificate. As it is compulsory, it is an assurance that everyone within the mall is healthy.

So, don’t let the fear of viruses hinder your lifestyle. You can always drive down to Viviana mall for experiencing the true joy of shopping.

