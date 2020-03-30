Ditch the regular sugary drinks and try THIS easy homemade drink with carbonated water

Stay refreshed during the summer season by preparing this easy and yummy drink at home. Find out the recipe right here.

Summer is almost upon us and during this time we start to stock up soda, sugary drinks, canned fruit juices to relieve our thirst as the scorching heat rises. These drinks have been popular for ages and they can be added to create different types of drinks. But they are not healthy and rather they can be the reason for several health issues. These commercial drinks are high in calories, unwanted carbohydrate, trans fat and caffeine among others. Experts say excessive consumption of caffeine may affect the heart and brain.



It is always recommended to have limited consumption of these sugary drinks to keep severe health issues at bay. Hence, doctors also give advice on having lots of water, going caffeine-free and how we should avoid having diet sodas etc. But there is another way of getting rid of these sugary drinks and that is to replace them with carbonated water.

Benefits of carbonated water

Carbonated water has carbon dioxide which makes fluid fizzy and bubbly. This water can provide us with numerous health benefits, like:

1- It may relieve stomach ache



2- It helps to hydrate our body



3- Aids constipation



4- It may reduce the chances of heart diseases

You can replace the sugary drinks with these home-made drinks prepared with carbonated water.

For the same, you need fruits such as strawberry, orange or lemon juice, carbonated water/Sparkling soda and honey if you want to add. For the drink, add the pulp of fruits or lemon water, add honey and add carbonated water. And voila! your drink is ready. Make sure to drink it chill for better taste.

Enjoy these drinks and keep yourself refreshed and beat the heat.

