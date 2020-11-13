Diwali 2020: Chef Abhijeet Thakre shares scrumptious dessert recipes to celebrate the festival of lights

Hence, Executive Chef Abhijeet Thakre, Taj City Centre Gurugram, has shared exclusive recipes with us to celebrate Diwali. Follow the recipes and indulge in those lip-smacking desserts.

Food is an integral part of the Diwali celebration. So, some scrumptious and delicious dishes have to be there during the festival evening to enjoy. And if the recipes are directly from the chef’s kitchen then the celebration even more better.

All-purpose flour- 1 ½ Cup

Thick curd / yoghurt- 1 Cup

Vegetable Oil- ¼ Cup

Vanilla essence- ½ Tsp

Sugar- ¼ Cup

Cardamom powder- ¼ Tsp

Baking powder- 1 Tsp

Baking soda- ½ Tsp

Ingredients for Thandai Mousse:

Fresh cream (for ganache)- 100 Ml

Chopped white chocolate- 100 Gms

Heavy whipping cream- 250 Ml

Thandai syrup- 2 Tbsp

For Garnish:

Chopped almonds and pistachios- 3 Tbsp

Saffron / Kesar- ½ Tsp

Method to prepare:

1. Preheat oven at 180 degrees C

2. Line an 8-inch round cake pan with parchment paper, grease the sides and keep it aside.

3. In a bowl, sift dry ingredients – flour, baking powder, baking soda. Mix well and keep it aside.

4. Take a mixing bowl, add in oil, sugar, curd, vanilla essence, cardamom powder and mix well using a hand whisk or electric beater.

5. Now, fold in the dry mixture into the wet mixture little by little, use a spatula to fold in. Do not over mix.

6. Once the batter is ready, transfer it into the lined pan and bake for around 25 minutes at 180 degrees C or until the skewer gets inserted in the centre of the cake and let it cool fully on a wire rack.

7. Meanwhile prepare the mousse. Chop white chocolate and place in a bowl.

8. Now take a small saucepan and bring the fresh cream to a boil on a low flame.

9. Pour the hot fresh cream on the white chocolate and let it sit for a few minutes, then use a spatula, stir the mixture and mix well until the chocolate completely melts and you get the ganache.

10. Keep the ganache aside to cool down, meanwhile beat the heavy whipping cream to stiff peaks.

11. When the ganache fully cools down, add in the thandai syrup and mix well.

12. Now, start adding whipped cream to the white chocolate thandai mixture and fold lightly using a spatula. Be gentle and fold without deflating any air from the whipped cream.

13. To assemble, place the prepared cake on a flat top.

14. Now, top the cake with the prepared mousse mixture and tap it so that the mixture settles. Smoothen the top with an offset spatula.

15. Garnish with chopped almonds, pistachios, saffron and keep in the refrigerator.

16. Chill for four to five hours, preferably overnight.

17. When it sets, then serve chilled.

Turmeric Ice Cream Recipe:

Ingredients:

Heavy cream- 400 ml

Powdered sugar- ½ Cup

Condensed milk- 4 Tbsp

Turmeric powder- 2 Tbsp

Ground black pepper ½ Tsp

Rose petals for garnishing.

Method to prepare:

1. Refrigerate the cream overnight.

2. Pour the cream into the mixer with the whisk attachment.

3. Whisk it, till it forms soft peaks.

4. Add sugar, condensed milk, turmeric powder and black pepper powder and whisk it till the cream forms soft peaks.

5. Transfer the mixture into an airtight container and refrigerator overnight.

6. Remove it after a couple of minutes in advance before you want to serve it. Scoop it out. Garnish it with rose petals and serve.

Also Read: Diwali 2020: Chef Ishijyot Surri exclusively shares quick snack recipes to prepare in a jiffy this festival