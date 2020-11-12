  1. Home
Diwali 2020: Chef Ishijyot Surri exclusively shares quick snack recipes to prepare in a jiffy this festival

Diwali 2020 will be celebrated on November 14 and this festival of lights is never complete without delicious food. Hence, Chef Ishijyot Surri, Executive Chef, SJI Hospitality and Foods Private Limited has shared some quick snack recipes to prepare to enjoy the festival.
Food is an integral part of Diwali as we prepare different delicious dishes during this festival to indulge in them with our family and friends. But cooking for Diwali should not be a burden for you that it won’t leave any quality time for you to spend with your loved ones.

So, you need some quick and easy snack recipes that would be prepared in a jiffy. So, Chef Ishijyot Surri, Executive Chef, SJI Hospitality and Foods Private Limited has shared some exclusive recipes for Diwali that can be prepared quickly without any hassle.

Quick snack recipes for Diwali:

Recipe of Poha Chiwada-Serves 4 people:

Ingredients:

Thin Poha – 300 grams

Oil – 50 ml

Groundnuts – 10 grams

Roasted Chana dal – 10 grams

Mustard seeds – 4 grams

Cumin seeds – 4 grams

Curry leaves - 2 springs

Turmeric powder – 3 grams

Red chilli powder – 3 grams

Fresh green chillies – 2 units (cut lengthwise)

Salt as per taste

Lime juice – 5 ml

Sugar – 3 grams

Dry coconut slivers – 5 grams

Method:

1. In a kadhai, dry roast the thin poha till it gets crispy and keep it aside to cool down.

2. In a kadhai heat the oil for tempering.

3. As the oil is heated add the mustard seeds and let it splutter.

4. Gradually add the cumin seeds, groundnuts, chana dal and green chillies. Let it cook until the groundnuts are crispy.

5. Now add the dry spices such as turmeric powder, red chilli powder, and dry coconut slivers.

6. Add the salt and lime juice with sugar as well. Mix it well.

7. Now add the dry roasted poha and mix it, till each poha is coated with tempering.

8. Adjust the salt if required and Chiwada is ready to be served.

Zatpat Makhana- Serves 4 people

Ingredients

Makhana – 250 grams

Salt – as required

Chat Masala – 10 grams

Oil – 20 ml

Method:

1. In a kadhai, dry roast the makhana.

2. Gradually add the oil with a spoon and roast it on a low flame.

3. Sprinkle the chat masala and keep on stirring it.

4. Once all the makhana are coated with masala, take it off the flame.

Friends coming over? Cook these Chicken and Cheese Croquettes!

