Diwali 2020: Chef Ishijyot Surri shares some refreshing mocktail recipes to indulge in this festival

Diwali is not only associated with delicious foods, but drinks are also an integral part of this celebration. So, here are some easy mocktail recipes shared by Chef Ishijyot Surri, Executive Chef, SJI Hospitality and Foods Private Limited to indulge in this Diwali.
Foods and beverages are the major part of Diwali and the celebration is never complete without delicious dishes and refreshing drinks. Sweets are a common part of the occasion, but what about the drinks? It would be nice to serve some refreshing mocktails to your guests to start the Diwali celebration.

But it doesn’t mean you have to rush to your nearby grocery store or order from online. They are not good for health as they are high in sugar content. So, make some easy and quick mocktails at your home this Diwali. Chef Ishijyot Surri, Executive Chef, SJI Hospitality and Foods Private Limited has shared some exclusive recipes of homemade mocktails for the celebration.

Easy homemade mocktail recipes:
Recipe of Magical Garden

Ingredients:

Khus Syrup- 30 ml

Mint syrup- 10 ml

Dash of lime juice

The stem of mint leaves

Ice- 3-4 cubes

Soda- 200 ml

Method:

1.In a shaker, put together the ice cubes, khus syrup, mint syrup and lime juice.

2.Shake it for 2 to 3 mins. Strain it and pour it into a glass.

3.Top it up with soda and garnish with the mint stem.

4.Serve chilled.

Recipe of Spicy Guava Merry

Ingredients

Guava juice- 200 ml

Ice- 4 to 5 cubes

Salt to taste

Tabasco- 4-5 drops

Paprika powder to taste

Lime wedge- 1

Method

1.Take a tall glass and rub its rim with a lime wedge and then rim it with salt and paprika powder.

2.In a shaker, add ice cubes, salt, paprika powder and tabasco sauce. Shake it for 2 to 3 mins.

3.Pour it in the rimmed glass and top it up with chilled guava juice.

Recipe of Cranberry Mojito

Ingredients

Mint leaves – 2 to 3 stems

Lime chunks – 3 to 4

Lime juice – 5 ml

Sugar syrup 5 ml

Crushed ice – 20 grams

cranberry juice – 200 ml

Method

1.In a shaker tumbler, muddle the lime chunks and mint leaves.

2.Add the crushed ice to lime juice, sugar syrup and shake it for 2 to 3 mins.

3.Strain and pour it into the glass.

4.Top it up with Cranberry juice and serve.

