Diwali 2020: Chef Ishijyot Surri shares some refreshing mocktail recipes to indulge in this festival

Diwali is not only associated with delicious foods, but drinks are also an integral part of this celebration. So, here are some easy mocktail recipes shared by Chef Ishijyot Surri, Executive Chef, SJI Hospitality and Foods Private Limited to indulge in this Diwali.

Foods and beverages are the major part of Diwali and the celebration is never complete without delicious dishes and refreshing drinks. Sweets are a common part of the occasion, but what about the drinks? It would be nice to serve some refreshing mocktails to your guests to start the Diwali celebration.

But it doesn’t mean you have to rush to your nearby grocery store or order from online. They are not good for health as they are high in sugar content. So, make some easy and quick mocktails at your home this Diwali. Chef Ishijyot Surri, Executive Chef, SJI Hospitality and Foods Private Limited has shared some exclusive recipes of homemade mocktails for the celebration.

Easy homemade mocktail recipes: Recipe of Magical Garden

Ingredients: Khus Syrup- 30 ml Mint syrup- 10 ml Dash of lime juice The stem of mint leaves Ice- 3-4 cubes Soda- 200 ml Method: 1.In a shaker, put together the ice cubes, khus syrup, mint syrup and lime juice. 2.Shake it for 2 to 3 mins. Strain it and pour it into a glass. 3.Top it up with soda and garnish with the mint stem. 4.Serve chilled. Recipe of Spicy Guava Merry Ingredients Guava juice- 200 ml Ice- 4 to 5 cubes Salt to taste Tabasco- 4-5 drops Paprika powder to taste Lime wedge- 1 Method 1.Take a tall glass and rub its rim with a lime wedge and then rim it with salt and paprika powder. 2.In a shaker, add ice cubes, salt, paprika powder and tabasco sauce. Shake it for 2 to 3 mins. 3.Pour it in the rimmed glass and top it up with chilled guava juice. Recipe of Cranberry Mojito Ingredients Mint leaves – 2 to 3 stems Lime chunks – 3 to 4 Lime juice – 5 ml Sugar syrup 5 ml Crushed ice – 20 grams cranberry juice – 200 ml Method 1.In a shaker tumbler, muddle the lime chunks and mint leaves. 2.Add the crushed ice to lime juice, sugar syrup and shake it for 2 to 3 mins. 3.Strain and pour it into the glass. 4.Top it up with Cranberry juice and serve. Also Read: 7 Popular Indian traditional foods to include in your Diwali menu this year

