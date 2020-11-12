Diwali 2020: Here’s how the festival of lights is celebrated in different regions of India

Diwali is one of the most important and popular festivals of India. Lights, diyas and crackers are the things that make Diwali special. So, here’s how each state of India celebrates the festival of lights.

Diwali is one of the most prominent and popular festivals of India that is celebrated on a grand level in different regions of the nation. The festival of lights is also the New Year for some states. Lights, love, happiness and lot of delicious foods make the festival extra special.

People meet their friends and family and indulge in some quality and memorable time together. So, it would be great to know different Diwali celebration types in different regions of India.

Diwali celebrations in different parts of India:

Diwali Celebration in North India

Diwali is celebrated here as the homecoming of Lord Rama with Sita and Laxman after 14 years of exile. They light up their houses with diyas. Punjab marks the arrival of winter season during this festival. Sikhs go to gurudwaras in Diwali and Hindu Punjabis worship Goddess Laxmi on this day. In Varanasi, people float diyas in the holy river Ganga on Diwali.

Diwali celebration in South India

This is known as Naraka Chaturdashi amongst South Indians where they take bath in oil and eat sweets to celebrate. It’s also known as Thalai Deepavali somewhere and newlyweds stay at the bride’s parental house during this festival. People of Karnataka celebrate Ashwija Krishna Chaturdashi and Bali Padyami during this time. And Diwali is celebrated in Andhra Pradesh by seeking blessings of Goddess Satyabhama.

Diwali celebration in Western India

In this part, Diwali is celebrated on a huge and grand with lights, diyas and crackers. It is celebrated in Maharashtra for 4 to 5 days and their Diwali special food is faral. People of Gujarat celebrate Dhanteras during this time and women apply kajal from the flame of the diyas.

Diwali celebration in Eastern India

Eastern India celebrates this occasion by lighting diyas near their doors and windows. In West Bengal, people worship Goddess Kali to demolish the evil. People of Odisha worship their ancestors and burn jute sticks for wisdom.

