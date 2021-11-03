Diwali 2021: Check out this quick recipe to make Shahi Tukda at home

The festival season is a great excuse to pamper your sweet tooth and satiate your cravings! This year Diwali will be celebrated on November 4. The festival of Diwali brings with it enthusiasm, positivity and of course delicious dishes! One such dish is Shahi Tukda. So invoke the festive spirit by preparing this sweet treat on the special occasion.

Shahi Tukda is basically a creamy dessert that is prepared by combining ingredients such as milk, sugar, clarified butter and bread. So make this mouthwatering dessert at home in just 4 simple steps by following this easy recipe given below.

Step 1

Take 2 cups of water and pour it into a saucepan. Now add half a cup of sugar into the pan and mix. Cook on medium heat till the sugar is dissolved into the water and then add 5 to 6 strands of saffron.

Step 2

Now pour 3 cups of milk into another pan and cook on low heat while stirring continuously. Once the milk begins to thicken, add ¼ teaspoon of cardamom powder and ¼ of the sugar mixture.

Step 3

Next, take 4 to 5 bread slices and cut them in half. Heat some oil in a pan and shallow fry these slices till they turn golden brown and crispy.

Step 4

Once they are fried, take them out on a plate and pour the prepared milk mixture onto the slices. Garnish with some chopped nuts such as pistachios, almonds and cashews and serve.

Also Read: Diwali 2021: 4 Ways to decorate your abode