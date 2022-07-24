DIY recipes for homemade pet treats to pamper your dogs and cats

A lot of animal lovers tend to pamper their dogs and cats with treats apart from their regular meals. While some purchase their treats in bulk, many of these have a high calorie content. Hence, when offered in excess, they can make your animal obese, which can lead to a whole host of health concerns. So, if you’re looking for some homemade treats that you can create with an easy DIY process, then we’ve got you covered. Read on to discover recipes to pet treats that help improve your dog or cat’s mood and fill their tummy.

Since these are specifically made for dogs, the process is completely pet-friendly and the resulting treats are ideal for dogs and puppies of all ages.

Super Tasty Homemade Dog Treats

In the course of training your pet to listen to simple commands or follow simple tricks, pet owners often use treats for positive reinforcement. While store-bought bones or chew sticks work well, they may contain preservatives that may adversely affect your pooch. Your best bet is a DIY treat you made at home, especially if your dog is prone to food allergies. For this recipe, you will need ingredients like flour, eggs and some fish like tuna or salmon. Take a look at the recipe-

Ice Cream for Dogs

It can be tempting to serve your pets the ice cream you consume yourself. But their delicate stomachs cannot always digest the varied flavors and additives present in ice cream that humans eat. So, if you want your pooch to have some fun with their food simply use this recipe to make homemade ice cream in a myriad of flavors. You can create flavors like a berry and fruit or Oats and Cinnamon. Furthermore, there’s a Peanut Butter and jam selection for fussy canines.

Homemade Cat Treats

If you have a fussy feline at home, you’re probably looking for ways to appease your slinky goddess. So, it would be a great idea to whip up some fishy treats for her highness. Study this video closely to create homemade treats for your cat as it lets you use them for training your pet. You can also use them for positive reinforcement without being anxious about whether or not they are toxic or harmful for her digestion.

3 Ingredient Frozen Treats

The best part about this recipe is that it calls for just 3 ingredients. The homemade dog treats can help pique the interest of senior dogs who have been avoiding usual meals. As they are frozen treats, they will delight your canine in the warmer months of the year.

Also Read: Essentials you need while traveling with your pets