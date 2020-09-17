  1. Home
Do you have a big sweet tooth? Find out your ideal dessert based on the zodiac sign

We all love to have a sweet dish after a heavy meal. But everyone has their own ideal dessert that they like to indulge in. Know your best dessert as per your zodiac sign below.
96510 reads Mumbai Updated: September 17, 2020 07:45 pm
Do you have a sweet tooth? Well, most of us love to have desserts at the end of our meal. Without a flavourful sweet dish, a meal is never complete and our tummy is also not satisfied. And when it comes to dessert, the list is endless. We have too many types of desserts from different cuisines around the world.

But which one suits you the best? That can be defined as per your zodiac sign. People of each star sign have their own kind of sweet dish that would be best suited to their personality. Check them out.

Your best dessert as per your zodiac sign:

Aries

You may like hot pepper chocolate the most. You are adventurous, enthusiastic and bold who likes to experience a different kind of things. So, you might want to have hot pepper in your chocolate bar.

Taurus

Chocolate chip cookie is definitely your thing. It satisfies your sweet craving. And you have a down-to-earth personality who also has a pleasure-seeking side.

Gemini

It is a sign of duality. So, Gemini people need a dessert that provides them a mixture of different flavours. That’s why salted butter caramel mousse is best for them to have. It is both sweet and salty.

Cancer

Raspberry cheesecake is best suited for Cancerians. You are sensitive, loving and forgiving. This cheesecake changes your mood and makes you happy.

Leo

Leos like to show their creative ideas and love different quirky decorations. So, they may enjoy cupcakes more.

Virgo

People of this earth sign are caring, grounded and generous. They like to keep things simple and sorted. So, chocolate cake is the right dessert for them.

Libra

Librans like beautiful things. And a strawberry cheesecake will attract them the most with its impressive look and taste. Any other cake with strawberry toppings is liked by Librans.

Scorpio

Scorpions are intense. They might like dark things so dark chocolate is the right kind of sweet for them.

Sagittarius

Sagis are the life of the party always. They want to make people laugh and happy. They may like brownies a lot.

Capricorn

Capricorn people will like a traditional banana cream pie. These people like to maintain traditional things, so this may be liked by them to most.

Aquarius

Vanilla ice cream is always the first choice of Aquarians. They are simple people who prefer simple things.

Pisces

These people are imaginative and they like colours. So, the blueberry lemon trifle will be best for them.

Credits :spoonuniversity, thetalko, getty images

