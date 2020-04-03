Do you love Achaar? Try THESE traditional pickle recipes at home

An Indian meal is never complete without that tangy taste of achaar. Our grandmothers and mothers have been following the tradition of making pickles since ages. Indian meals are always served with a tangy pickle which is found in different variations like chilli, mango, nimbu, tamarind pickle, etc. The preparation of achaar is called the process of fermentation.

Achaar can bring a different taste in any boring food, for example, mango pickle goes well with dal and lemon pickle with rice. Chilli, mango, lemon pickles are the most common ones. There are some traditional achaar recipes which are equally delicious and unique.

Check out the traditional achaar recipes right below.

Murgh ka achaar

This pickle is made with chicken which is cooked in oil with ginger, garlic and powdered spices in it like mustard seeds, garam masala and chilli. It can be served with rice and dal.

Kathal ka achaar

Here, jackfruit is marinated in different kinds of spices like red chilli, mustard seeds, onion seeds, asafoetida and turmeric and then prepared in mustard oil. With the fruits, this pickle is perfect to have a tangy delight.

Adrak ka achaar

From paratha to bread, ginger pickle can go well with all of them. It’s a perfect blend of sweet and tangy taste that you must try.

Gosht ka achaar

This recipe is quite similar to that of murgh ka achaar where mutton chunks are cooked in spices. This delicious traditional achaar is perfect for a dinner party.