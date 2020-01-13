Do you love Kolkata? Check out THESE amazing facts of the City of Joy

Are you curious to know about the City of Joy? Check out the 16 interesting facts about the colourful city of Kolkata.

Kolkata aka the City of Joy is an incredible city with numerous interesting facts, which may even surprise Bengalis. Not only different types of cuisines have originated here, but Kolkata is also the heart of several other things apart from their traditions and history. So, check out these amazing and interesting facts of Kolkata.

1- The Great Banyan Tree located in B-Garden in Kolkata is over 250 years old.

2- Science City in Kolkata is the largest science centre in India.

3- Kolkata is the only city in South Asia to have trams. It has been operating since 1902.

4- Royal Calcutta Golf Club is the first golf club situated outside the UK.

5- Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata is the second-largest football stadium in the world.

6- Calcutta Polo Club is the first polo club in the world.

7- Eden Gardens is the second-largest cricket stadium of the world in terms of seating capacity.

8- Kolkata Book Fair is Asia's largest book fair.

9- Birla Planetarium of Kolkata is the largest one in Asia and the second-largest in the world.

10- National Library of Kolkata is the largest public library of India.

11- Indian Museum in Kolkata is the oldest one in India.

12- Howrah Bridge is the 6th largest cantilever bridge in the world.

13- Calcutta Cricket and Football Club is the second-oldest cricket club in the world.

14- Kolkata is the only city in India with hand-pulled rickshaws.

15- First underground metro railway system of India was started in Kolkata from 1984. It was inaugurated by the late former Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi.

16- Indian-Chinese cuisine was originated at Territy Bazar in Kolkata during the 18th century by a Chinese businessman Tom Achew.

Read More