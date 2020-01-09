Do you love sweets? THESE 7 Bengali desserts are definitely a must try

Check out these 7 Bengali sweets that will instantly make you crave for desserts.

We never want to leave our plate of food without taking that last bite of dessert. They give the ultimate satisfaction to our stomach and taste buds. So, desserts are prime participants for every occasion. Now, while talking about desserts, Bengal is one such region that is predominantly popular for the desserts and this delicacy is not only limited to 'Roshogulla’. There are much more in Bengal to explore if you obsess over desserts. Though many of the Bengali recipes are now available in the rest of the country, here we have shortlisted the top 7 Bengali sweets. They are one of the prime reasons to explore Bengal for the authentic taste of them. These desserts are sure to increase your craving for dessert even more. Check out the popular Bengali sweets below.

Mishti Doi

If you are a die-hard fan of curd, then this is for you. Mishti Doi or sweet curd is prepared of thick milk and jaggery (in winter). This thick, smooth, and creamy dessert will surely melt your heart after having the first bite of it. Another variant of this Mishti Doi is the Bhapa Doi, which is filled with nuts. Don't forget to refrigerate them before having.

Shondesh

This is the Bengali version of Mithai, which is made of cottage cheese, sugar and dry fruits. Available in different shapes, this dessert gives us an extra dose of delicacy in winter. During this time Nolen Gurer Shondesh is available, which is prepared with special kind of jaggery. Now, strawberry, mango and chocolate Shondesh are also prepared.

Roshogulla and Rajbhog

Roshogulla is the most popular sweet of Bengal. It is prepared by cottage cheese and then dipped in sugar syrup. This soft and round mithai is also paired up with jaggery during winter, which is named Nolen Gurer Roshogullo. There is another variant of this sweet called Rajbhog that is bigger than Rosogolla and coloured light yellow because of the Saffron in the sugar syrup.

Malpua

This age-old dessert is the Bengali version of a pancake. It a mixture of flour, sugar, and coconut, which is fried and then dipped into the sugar syrup. Malpua is also used as offerings to God in Bengali traditions. This sweet is now also available in some parts of Odisha and North India.

Payesh

Payesh is the ultimate dessert that compliments the entire meal in any Bengali birthday parties. This thick and creamy consistency is prepared by milk, rice and sugar along with cardamom, bay leaf and some other dry fruits and nuts. Its popular variant is Gurer Payesh, which is made with jaggery.

Pantua

It is the Bengali version of Gulab Jamun, which is made of milk, semolina, khoya kheer, ghee, and sugar. This soft sweet is finally soaked in sugar syrup. This popular dessert should never be missed out.

Amriti

The name of the dessert has been derived from Amrita, which means the food of God. This dessert can also be compared to that because of its taste and grandeurs in design. It is an upgraded version of Jalebi, which comes with decorative curlicues on its edges. It is prepared by ground dal, sugar, and cardamom. The mixture then fried in ghee by making the designs with it.

