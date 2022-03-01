Does caffeine really aid in weight loss? Read on to find out

Caffeine can be found in coffee, tea, energy drinks, and a variety of chocolates. Commercial fat-burning pills also contain caffeine. Coffee with coconut oil or ghee is consumed instead of breakfast by all intermittent fasters. If you like to start your mornings with a cup of black coffee, that coffee is a terrific energy booster says Dr. Rohini Patil a nutritionist. According to studies, drinking a cup of coffee on a regular basis helps with weight management.

Pre-workout drink - Many people drink butter coffee before working out these days; it's an excellent pre-workout beverage. It is critical to eat nutritious pre- and post-workout meals in order to maintain a healthy body. Ghee coffee or butter coffee is the greatest alternative if you're looking for a great energy boost before a workout. 30 minutes before your activity, drink a ghee coffee to get your body into fat-burning mode.

How coffee helps support weight loss-

Appetite Suppresses- Caffeine's appetite-suppressing properties are weight-dependent. It helps you lose weight by burning more calories than you consume. One approach to achieve this is to consume fewer carbohydrates, eat smaller portions, and, most importantly, avoid junk food. One method is to drink coffee. Coffee use during the day has been scientifically demonstrated to diminish energy levels and cause stomach emptying. In layman's terms, taking a cup of coffee before a meal may make your stomach feel full, causing you to eat less.

Improves your metabolism- The speed and slowness of your metabolism can affect your weight loss and fat loss. While there are several ways to speed up your metabolism, coffee is one of them. Caffeine helps to maintain a healthy BMI and boost metabolism. It's chock-full of antioxidants.

Helps to Reduce Fat- People who drink 1 cup of coffee 3-4 times per day had lower body fat. Coffee has the ability to increase your metabolic rate. Coffee promotes fat-burning in the body when consumed before exercise. The ketogenic diet recommends bullet coffee, butter coffee, or ghee coffee. Bullet coffee is made by combining coffee with butter, ghee, or coconut oil.

Packed with Antioxidants- Extra intake of caffeine is bad for our body but we need to remember that coffee contains rich antioxidants properties. Antioxidants help free radicals to regenerate new cells as well as vital functioning. Caffeine contains polyphenols according to the experts, and it is weight loss and fat loss friendly.



Are there any health risks associated with consuming more coffee?

Before you go out and start drinking coffee every day, keep in mind that there is some evidence to support coffee's waist-related adverse effects. When it comes to sleeping, coffee can be problematic. Even if you drink coffee in the evening, it can disrupt your sleep cycle. And this, in turn, can have an impact on your weight and fat loss. Too much coffee can also lead to additional health problems like nausea, anxiety, and high blood pressure. The recommended approach is to limit coffee consumption to three cups per day. Also, avoid drinking coffee before going to sleep. Otherwise, your sleep will be disrupted.

Keep in mind that caffeinated beverages like coffee and tea are high in calories and fat due to the addition of sugar and milk. It is suggested that black or green coffee be consumed for fat loss and optimal health. To avoid digestive difficulties and other unwanted effects from drinking too much coffee, limit yourself to 2 to 3 cups per day.

