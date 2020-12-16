DOs and DON’Ts to master the art and etiquette of wine drinking this Christmas

Wine drinking is an art. There are some dos and don’ts that one has to follow to perfectly savour the wine and its taste.

Wine drinking is a posh and elite form of enjoyment and celebrating any occasion. People often feel conscious when drinking wine as they aren’t sure with the procedures and etiquettes. They hesitate and therefore often avoid wine. They feel intimidated and extremely nervous as to how to begin.

For people new to wine, there are some basic manners to keep in mind while having this sophisticated drink. Whether it’s a wine tasting event or a casual party or just a simple dinner, while drinking wine, few etiquettes need to be kept in mind. Follow these dos and don’ts while breaking into the wine culture.

Hold the glass correctly

The wine glass is not held by the widest part as the warmth of your hands might affect the temperature of the wine. Hold the glass from the stem with your thumb and first two fingers and keep the rest of your fingers at the base.

Don’t put too much in your glass

Limit the amount of wine you pour in your glass. Pour wine that is enough to fill a quarter of your glass.

Toast the right way

While toasting, look at your friend and clink the widest part of the glass to prevent it from breaking it or spilling the wine.

Sniff it

Before drinking it, swirl the wine a little and then sniff it to analyse the smell and the flavours of the wine.

Don’t gulp it down

Don’t finish it in one go. Instead, slowly take a small sip and savour the taste and let it stay on your tastebuds to truly feel the wine.

