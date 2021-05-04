EXCLUSIVE: Drink to beat the heat says Shahnaz Husain & here are all the summer beverage recipes you can try

Looking for refreshing drinks to quench your thirst in the summer heat? Here are a few recipes that will help you do it right!

Herbal drinks are an ideal alternative to beverages like tea and coffee and certainly to alcoholic drinks. Alcohol and coffee can cause a depletion of vitamins and minerals, while coffee contains caffeine, an artificial stimulant. It can increase the heart rate and makes the blood alkaline. In other words, it should be avoided, if one wishes to increase one's level of fitness and good health. Some of the benefits of herbal drinks and combinations of juices are as follows:

- If one selects fresh fruit or vegetable juices, without adding sugar, it is possible to have a low-calorie drink.

- Fresh juices and herbal drinks can cause detoxification of the body, by getting rid of toxins and wastes. They can cleanse the body and purify the blood.

- They can also provide excellent nourishment.

- Some herbs are natural coolants and make ideal drinks for the summer.

- Freshly extracted juices of fruits and vegetables are very easily assimilated by the body.

Here are some drinks for the hot and humid season. Consult your doctor if you have any medical condition, like Diabetes, for example:

Lemon and Mint

Crush mint leaves and allow it to stand in boiled hot water for an hour. When the water is cool, add lemon juice and ice, to make a refreshing drink. You may add a dash of honey and a pinch of salt and pepper. Rock salt or chaat masala can be added, instead of salt and pepper. Mint cools and also aids digestion.

Fruit Punch

Use pineapple juice and mango juice in equal quantities. Mango pulp can be added with the juice. Add a pinch of salt and crushed ice. Optional – add fresh cream.

Pineapple and Orange juice

These two fruits make a delicious drink when used together. You can use freshly extracted juices of fresh pineapple and orange. Remember to dilute with water. Fresh strawberries can be added to this combination. Pineapple contains enzymes and helps digestion. Orange juice is rich in Vitamin C.

Tomato-carrots-cucumber

Use tomato juice and add freshly extracted carrot and cucumber juices. Add a stalk of celery and run this in the blender. Add a squeeze of lemon and a few drops of Tabasco. It helps to neutralize acids in the body and make the blood more alkaline.

Watermelon is a real thirst-quencher during summer. Extract the juice, add one or two small chunks of watermelon, lemon juice and crushed ice. One teaspoon rose water can be added for flavour.

Tomato and Mint

To tomato juice, add a few crushed mint leaves, sugar to taste (optional), pinch of salt and few drops of Worcestershire Sauce. You may also add a dash of lemon juice.

Pineapple Juice can be combined with cream of coconut (coconut milk) and ice.

Add pineapple and orange juice to green coconut water. A squeeze of lemon juice can be added for flavour.

Honey Dew

Combine pineapple juice with one tablespoon each of ginger juice, lemon juice and honey. Add a pinch of salt and one tablespoon sugar (optional).

Use one glass of any cola drink for this. Add one tablespoon lemon juice, 2 tablespoons vanilla ice cream, chopped mint leaves, quarter-cup grape juice, pinch of salt, one tablespoon coffee water (mixed in hot water and cooled). Serve with crushed ice. Not for weight watchers.

Ginger Tea

In Ayurveda, ginger is known as “a universal remedy” because it has so many benefits. Teas and pills are made from ginger alone. Ginger tea is advised after meals for digestion and is used in coughs and colds. Boil a half-inch piece of ginger in 2 cups of water till the water reduces to about one cup. Let it cool and sip this slowly after meals.

Also Read: Here’s why you need Omega 3 and 6 in your diet for the prevention of disease and reduction of fat

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×