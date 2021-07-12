Drunken Noodles: Follow this super simple recipe to make this dish at home

Drunken noodles are spicy and lip-smackingly delicious. Check out a quick recipe to make this famous Thai street dish at home.

Thai cuisine is filled with dishes that are rich, flavourful, spicy and absolutely scrumptious. One such dish is Thai drunken noodles or Pad Kee Mao. This dish is a popular street food dish and can be cooked within minutes. It has a spicy flavour and is made with ingredients such as green chillies, garlic, chicken and onions.

The words “Pad Kee Mao” literally translate to “Eaten with Cold Beer.” The name of this dish was probably kept as they go well with cold beer which can help dilute the spiciness of this famous street dish. So follow the recipe given below to make this dish at home.

Step 1

Mix 3 tbsp oyster sauce, 1 ½ tbsp soy sauce, 2 tbsp sugar and 1 tbsp water in a bowl to make the sauce mixture for the noodles. Keep aside.

Step 2

Take 200 grams of dried rice noodles and soak them in hot tap water for 10-15 minutes. Drain the water and keep the noodles aside.

Step 3

Heat 2 tbsp vegetable oil in a pan and add 3 minced cloves of garlic, 2 bird eye chillies finely chopped and 1 sliced onion. Saute on high heat for a minute. Add 200 grams of roughly chopped chicken thighs along with 2 tbsp of fish sauce.

Step 4

Add 1-2 chopped green onions and lower the heat. Add the noodles and the prepared sauce mixture and cook for a minute or two on medium heat. Serve hot.

