Durga Puja: Chef Rishabh Anand shares the delicious recipe of Nolen Gur Ice Cream to celebrate the festival

Durga Puja 2020 is going to be started from October 22 and will end on October 26. So, celebrate this festival on a sweet note with the recipe of Nolen Gur Ice Cream shared by Executive Pastry Chef Rishabh Anand of The Leela Palace, New Delhi.

Durga Puja is the prime festival of West Bengal that is associated with the Goddess Durga to destroy evil. This festival lasts for five days and then ends with the immersion of Durga idol on Dashami. Apart from West Bengal, this puja is also held in different regions of India.

But this year, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Calcutta High Court said in an order that no visitors will be allowed inside the puja pandals across West Bengal. And all Puja mandaps will be considered as “containment zone”. But who said you cannot celebrate this puja at your home with your loved ones? And food becomes an integral part when you need to celebrate this festival in your way. Durga Puja is all about happiness and sharing love with each other. So, do this on a sweet note with the lip-smacking dessert recipe of Nolen Gur Ice-Cream with chenna and Nolen Gur syrup. The recipe has been shared by Executive Pastry Chef Rishabh Anand of The Leela Palace, New Delhi.

Ingredients:

500 ml Milk full cream

500 ml Whipping Cream

8 Egg Yolks

250 ml Nolen Gur

200 gm Chenna

50 gm Ghee

Method to prepare:

1.Cook fresh Chenna in ghee and roast it till you get a light golden-brown colour.

2.Warm milk and cream together, then add the egg yolk and mix.

3.Melt Nolen Gur and add to that mix.

4.Churn the mixture in ice-cream machine and mix chenna after taking it out from the machine.

5.Serve with Nolen Gur syrup.

Note: If you don’t have ice-cream machine then you can use a whipper to whip the mixture for a smooth cream-like consistency. You can also beat it until it becomes smooth and thick.

