Dussehra 2020: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares scrumptious dessert recipes to celebrate the Vijayadashami

Dussehra 2020 is celebrated today. This day marks the victory of good over evil. So, end this day on a sweet note with these delicious dessert recipes shared by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor.

Dussehra or Vijayadashmi is one of the grandest Hindu festivals, which is celebrated at the end of Navratri every year. This occasion is observed differently in various Indian regions. In West Bengal, it marks the last day of Durga Puja and Goddess Durga’s victory over demon Mahishasura. In Northern, Central and Western states, it’s the last day of Ramlila that observes Lord Rama’s victory over Raavan.

Dussehra 2020 is going to be celebrated on October 25. This day is celebrated on a grand level for the victory of good over evil. So, on this day, prepare some delicious Dussehra special recipes and enjoy with your family to end the festive days on a good note. Hence, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares some lip-smacking dessert recipes with us to make our day memorable.

Dussehra 2020: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares some delicious dessert recipes to celebrate the day with ultimate fervour.

Kalakand

Here’s the recipe of Kalakand:

Ingredients:

2 litres milk

¼ teaspoon alum (phitkari), crushed

Sugar as per taste

½ tablespoon ghee

For garnish

15-20 pistachios, thinly sliced

Silver vark

Method:

1.Boil the milk in a large, thick-bottomed Kadai till it thickens slightly. Add the alum (phitkari) to the thickened milk and stir continuously till the milk becomes grainy. Cook till most of the moisture evaporates and a solid mass remains.

2.Add sugar and mix well. Cook for five or ten minutes longer until the mixture thickens again.

3.Grease an aluminium tray with ghee. Pour the milk mixture into the tray and level the surface. Sprinkle the sliced pistachios on top. Leave to set for a few hours in a cool, dry place.

4.When completely set, decorate with silver vark and cut into squares or diamonds.

Nariyal Ka Halwa

Read the recipe of this dish below:

Ingredients:

1 cup freshly scraped coconut (nariyal)

2 tablespoons ghee

Sugar as per taste

2 tablespoons milk

A few saffron strands, dissolved in 1 tablespoon warm milk

¼ teaspoon green cardamom powder

10-12 chopped pistachios for garnishing

Method:

1.Heat the ghee in a non-stick Kadai. Add the coconut and sauté for 2-3 minutes.

2.Add sugar and milk and mix well. Cover the Kadai and cook on low heat for 4-5 minutes. Uncover, stir once and continue to cook for 2-3 minutes.

3.Mix in the saffron milk and cardamom powder.

4.Serve hot garnished with the pistachios.

Walnut Barfi

Read below to know the Walnut Barfi recipe:

Ingredients:

1 cup walnuts, blanched, peeled and ground into a coarse paste

½ kg mawa / khoya

Sugar as per taste

½ teaspoon green cardamom powder

Ghee for greasing

Method:

1.Grease an aluminium tray with ghee.

2.Sauté the mawa in a non-stick pan and on medium heat for five to six minutes.

3.Add sugar and continue to sauté for five to six minutes more.

4.Add the walnut paste, green cardamom powder and sauté for two minutes.

5.Spread the walnut mixture evenly on the greased tray and let it cool down to room temperature. Refrigerate for five to six hours.

6.Cut into desired shapes and serve.

Badam Pista Kulfi

Try this recipe to satisfy your sweet tooth:

Ingredients:

12-15 almonds, coarsely ground

15-20 pistachios, coarsely ground

A pinch of saffron

1½ litres milk

Sugar as per taste

¼ cup khoya/mawa, grated

Method:

1.Heat the milk in a thick-bottomed non-stick pan. When the milk begins to boil, add the saffron, lower the heat and simmer, stirring continuously, till the milk is reduced by half.

2.Add sugar, almonds and pistachios, and mix well. Cook for three to four minutes, stirring continuously. Take the pan off the heat and set aside to let it cool.

3.Add the khoya and mix well. Pour into individual kulfi moulds and place them in the freezer to set.

4.Unmould and serve immediately.

