Dussehra 2022: 4 Lip-smacking dessert recipes you must try this Vijayadashami
Here we bring you a list of lip-smacking Vijayadashami special dessert recipes so that you can enjoy a gala time with your family at home on this festival.
Dussehra or Vijayadashmi is one of the majestic Hindu festivals which is celebrated with great fervour across the whole country. This auspicious occasion falls at the end of Navratri every year and marks the victory of good over evil. Food is the soul of every Indian festival and Dussehra too certainly calls for a celebratory festive treat. Prepping a hot and luscious dessert course is not only a relish to the taste buds but is also considered propitious in Hindu culture while ensuring a festive fervour in your home. With that being said, here we bring you a list of lip-smacking Vijayadashami special dessert recipes so that you can enjoy a gala time with your family at home on this festival.
- Mango Coconut pudding
Ingredients required
- 2 cup coconut, scraped
- 1 cup mango, pureed
- 2 tablespoons ghee
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 cup milk
- A few strands of saffron
- ¼ teaspoon cardamom powder
- 1 cup of nuts, chopped
Method
- Take a vessel and heat ghee in it. Pour in the coconut and sauté for 2-3 minutes.
- Add sugar and milk and mix well. Cover the Kadai and allow it to cook. Uncover, stir once and continue to cook for 2-3 minutes.
- Sprinkle cardamom powder, saffron and milk and cook it until the milk is dissolved.
- Now, allow it to refrigerate and serve with the topping of pistachios and mango puree.
2. Almond barfi
Ingredients required
- 1 cup almond
- 1/2 kg khoya
- 1 cup sugar
- ½ teaspoon cardamom powder
- Ghee
Method:
- Take a pan and stir fry khoya in it for 7-8 minutes.
- Add sugar and mix it well.
- Meanwhile, take a blender and blend the walnuts in it until a coarse powder is obtained.
- Now, add the almond paste, and green cardamom powder to the khoya mixture and let it cook for a while.
- Grease a plate with some oil and make a square barfi-like shape from the cooked mixture.
- Lay down on the greased plate and allow it to refrigerate.
3. Nutty wheat flour laddoo
Ingredients required
- 400 grams of whole wheat flour
- 1 cup mixed nuts, chopped
- Powdered sugar as per the preference
- 1/2 cup ghee
- 1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder
Method
- Take a skillet and roast the whole wheat flour in it. Stir continuously to avoid any burning.
- Once done, keep it aside to cool.
- Now, add the sugar, cardamom powder and nuts along with ghee and mix well.
- Now, take some ghee on your palms and rub well and start making small laddoo-like shapes from the mixture.
- Serve.
4. Pista Kulfi
Ingredients required
- 1 cup nuts, coarsely chopped
- 1/2 cup pistachios, coarsely chopped
- A pinch of saffron
- 1½ litres milk
- Sugar as per the taste
- ¼ cup khoya, grated
Method
- Take a vessel and heat milk in it. Once it starts boiling, start adding saffron and sugar and stir it until the quantities get reduced.
- Now, add in the nuts and pistachios, along with khoya and mix well.
- Keep aside to let it cool.
- Now, pour the mixture into the moulds and allow it to refrigerate.
Also Read: Horoscope Today, October 5, 2022