Dussehra 2022: 4 Lip-smacking dessert recipes you must try this Vijayadashami

Dussehra or Vijayadashmi is one of the majestic Hindu festivals which is celebrated with great fervour across the whole country. This auspicious occasion falls at the end of Navratri every year and marks the victory of good over evil. Food is the soul of every Indian festival and Dussehra too certainly calls for a celebratory festive treat. Prepping a hot and luscious dessert course is not only a relish to the taste buds but is also considered propitious in Hindu culture while ensuring a festive fervour in your home. With that being said, here we bring you a list of lip-smacking Vijayadashami special dessert recipes so that you can enjoy a gala time with your family at home on this festival.

Mango Coconut pudding