Easter 2021: Chef Ishijyot Surri shares 4 exclusive recipes for the celebration of Resurrection Sunday

Easter, also known as Pascha, is a Christian festival that commemorates the resurrection of Jesus from the dead. This day is also referred to Resurrection Sunday as well. Easter 2021 will be celebrated on April 4. People mainly go to church on Easter Sunday for the celebration. They also give chocolates, Easter eggs with chocolate bilbies. Apart from this, different countries have their own Easter traditions which they follow for the celebration. But above all of these, delicious food is an integral part of the Easter festival. So, prepare these tasty recipes to make your Easter memorable. Chef Ishijyot Surri, Executive Chef, SJI Hospitality and Foods Private Limited, shares some exclusive recipes for the Easter celebration.

Easter Magic - Cookie Bar Serves – 6 to 8 people. Ingredients 60 grams - Unsalted Butter 250 grams – Crumbed Graham Crackers 400 ml - Sweetened Condensed Milk 120 grams - Chocolate Chips 120 grams – Butterscotch Chips 60 grams - Quick Cooking Oats 60 grams - Sweetened Coconut Flakes 120 grams – Gems Instructions 1.Melt the butter and combine with crumbled graham cracker. Mix it well. 2.Press the cracker crumbs and butter mixture into the bottom of the baking dish (lined with Parchment Paper). 3.Pour Sweetened Condensed Milk over the crumbed graham cracker and butter mixture. Level it well. 4.Over the layer of condensed milk sprinkle quick cooked oats, sweetened coconut flakes, chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, and Gems. 5.Bake at 350 Degrees Celsius for approximately 25-30 minutes. 6.Take it out of the oven and allow it to cool down. 7.After the cookie bar is cooled down, cut it into pieces. 8.Serving Suggestion: Can be served with Black Coffee or can be consumed as it is. Creamy & Cheesy Potato Stacks Serves – 8 to 12 people Ingredients 700 grams – heavy cream 2 sprigs of fresh thyme 4 garlic cloves, minced 5 grams – Nutmeg crush 4 to 5 units – Medium potatoes (peeled and sliced 1/8 to 1/16 inch thick) 10 grams – salt 5 grams – black pepper Freshly grated Parmesan cheese – as required Method: 1.Preheat the oven at 190 degrees Celsius. 2.Take 12 cup standard muffin pan and spray it with nonstick cooking spray.

3.In a small saucepan, whisk together cream, thyme, garlic, and nutmeg. Bring to a boil and simmer it for 3 minutes. Remove from the heat. Ensure the cream has just heated through. Discard the thyme.

4.In another mixing bowl, toss the potato slices with salt and pepper.

5.Layer the potato slices into stacks in the sprayed muffin cups.

6.Pour the flavoured cream over each potato stack, filling almost to the edge of the muffin cavity of the muffin tray.

7.Some of the slices would be above the edge, sprinkle those with freshly grated Parmesan Cheese.

8.Bake for approximately 25-30 minutes or until the potatoes are knife tender and golden brown on top.

9.Remove the muffin pan from the oven and let it sit for 5 minutes.

10.To loosen up the stacks, run a knife around the edges and carefully take out the potato stacks to a serving platter.

Serve immediately.

Chicken Chilli Bombs – Southwest Style

Serves – 3 people

Ingredients

200 grams – (Pre-made) Chicken Chilli with Black Beans and Sweet Corn

4 units – Round hard Bread roll 125 grams – grated Cheddar cheese 100 grams – sour cream 1 unit – tomatoes (Diced) 1 unit – green onion (sliced) Method: 1.Heat the Pre-Made Chicken Chilli with Black Beans and Sweet Corn in a saucepan. 2.Preheat the oven to 175 degrees C. 3.Line a baking tray with parchment paper. 4.Cut the tops of the hard bread rolls. Scoop out the dough to form bread bowls. 5.Spoon the chilli into the bread bowls and top with the cheese. 6.Place the bread bowls onto a baking tray and bake it until the cheese melts and forms a golden crust. 7.Top the baked hard rolls with the sour cream, tomatoes and onion before serving. Serving Suggestion: Serve warm as it is as an evening snack. Cheesecake fill chocolate Easter Egg Serves 2 people Ingredients: 150 gm cream cheese 30 gm icing sugar 2 ml lemon juice 2 ml pure vanilla extract 125 ml heavy whipping cream 30 gm – fruit pulp 15 gm – Apricot Jam 15 gm – Unsalted butter 100 gm – White chocolate Method: To make Yolks: 1.In a saucepan heat the unsalted butter and add the fruit pulp. 2.Later add the apricot jam and let the mixture thicken. 3.After the mixture is viscous enough, take it off the flame and allow it to cool down. 4.This would be used at the last. To make eggshells: 1.Melt the white chocolate and pour it into the egg-shaped chocolate moulds. 2.Swirl the melted chocolate into the mould ensuring all the walls of the moulds are coated with chocolate. 3.Pour out the excess melted chocolate. 4.Repeat the process for another 2 times to make a firm egg shell. Freeze it for 30 to 50 minutes to make it hard.

5.Demould it carefully to ensure that the shell doesn’t break. Keep it refrigerated, so that the shells don’t melt.

To Make Eggs:

1.Place the cream cheese, icing sugar, lemon juice and vanilla in a large mixing bowl and beat on until it’s smooth and fluffy.

2.Set aside the above-mentioned cream cheese mixture.

3.Carefully whip the thickened cream in a separate mixing bowl to stiff peak consistency.

4.Using a spatula, gently combine the whipped cream into the cream cheese mixture until it is smooth.

5.Carefully spoon or pipe the mixture into the prepared chocolate shells. Chill eggs for at least 30 minutes to allow them to set.

6.Using a small scooper carefully scoop out the cream cheese mixture from the eggshells to make a cavity for the yolk.

7.Pour the prepared yolk mixture into the cavity and refrigerate it for another 30 minutes.

Serve chilled.

