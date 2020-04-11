Easter Recipe: Shilpa Shetty shares easy and delicious edible cookie dough recipe

Easter Recipe: Check out Shilpa Shetty's edible cookie dough recipe that you can prepare for your kids tomorrow on the occasion of Easter.

Easter aka Ressurection Sunday is almost here. The festival which commemorates the rising of Jesus Christ from the dead will be celebrated tomorrow i.e. April 12. As you know, Easter is synonymous with Easter eggs, bunnies, prayers, get-together and grand feasts. Even though we have limited options this year due to Coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown, we can still enjoy the festival with the same spirit. Enjoy the festival virtually with your family and friends and have a virtual brunch and dinner party as well. Thanks to technology, we can still have a get-together via video conferencing. On this pious day, unfortunately, we cannot visit the church, however, many churches are live streaming their services online.

Speaking of delicacies and sweetmeats, some of the traditional Easter preps are hot cross buns, meat pies, roast chicken, cakes and breads. We had earlier shared with you guys some easy peasy and yummy Easter recipes. And now, we are sharing another Celebrity approved recipe with you all. Today we are talking about a unique Easter recipe which was shared by Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty. It is not healthy but we can give ourselves some leeway on festivals, right? The actress shared an edible cookie dough recipe with her viewers. She said how instead of Marzipan Easter bunnies why not go for cookie dough this year. This recipe requires very few ingredients and you can make it in just 15 minutes. Yes, you read it right!

Check out the ingredients and method right below.

Ingredients you need:

1 and half cup of refined flour

1/2 cup of almond flour

1/2 cup of demerara sugar

1/2 cup of coconut sugar

1 cup of butter, melted

1 tbsp of vanilla essence

Choco chips and sprinkles as per your taste

Method:

1. Roast the refined flour nicely for 12-15 minutes on a medium flame.

2. Now, add a half cup of almond flour

3. Switch off the flame when you are sure that flour is not raw. Transfer the flour in a bowl.

4. Now, add a half cup of demerara sugar and a half cup of coconut sugar.

5. Now, add a cup of melted butter and also add a 1tbsp of vanilla essence.

6. Mix it all and add 2-3 tbsp of milk.

7. You can also add chocolate chips and colourful sprinkles.

8. Keep it in the refrigerator for 10 minutes and make bunnies out of it with a cutter.

Check out the video of the actress right below.

