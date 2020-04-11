Easter Recipes: Prepare THESE easy and yummy dishes for the holiday feast

Easter Recipes: Looking for some easy and delicious dishes to prepare for Easter Sunday? Then read on as we have compiled some recipes for you.

Easter or Resurrection Sunday commemorates the resurrection of Lord Jesus Christ after 40 days of lent. The festival will be celebrated tomorrow i.e. on April 12. Easter Sunday is traditionally celebrated with get-together, prayer, egg hunts and celebratory meals. This year, unfortunately, we have to celebrate the festival inside our homes due to the Coronavirus lockdown. However, one should not mire their festive spirits and celebrate it with zeal and fervour. As we all know, Easter and grand feast go hand and hand so, enjoy the festival with some great food.

As the celebrations this year is scaled-down and that's why we have come up with simple and easy Easter recipes. Are you confused over what to prepare for Easter brunch and dinner? Then read on. We have compiled 4 delicious recipes for you. Nothing beats cakes for Easter celebrations, that's we have 2 cake recipes, a recipe which gives a healthy twist on devilled eggs and meat pie recipe for you.

Easter Recipes: Check out the dishes and their method right below.

BANANA WALNUT CAKE RECIPE

Put a show-stopping dessert on the table which requires very little effort.

INGREDIENTS:

⅓ cup melted butter

½ cup honey or agave syrup

2 eggs

1 cup mashed ripe bananas (about 2 ½ medium or 2 large bananas)

¼ cup milk of choice or water

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon, plus more to swirl on top

1 ¾ cup white whole wheat flour or regular whole wheat flour

Totally optional: ½ cup mix-ins like chopped walnuts or pecans, chocolate chips, raisins, chopped dried fruit, fresh banana slices…

METHOD:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit (165 degrees Celsius) and grease a 9×5-inch loaf pan.

In a large bowl, beat the butter and agave nectar together with a fork. Add the eggs and beat well, then whisk in the mashed bananas and milk. (If your coconut oil solidifies on contact with cold ingredients, simply let the bowl rest in a warm place for a few minutes, like on top of your stove, or

warm it for about 10 seconds in the microwave).

Add the baking soda, vanilla, salt and cinnamon, and whisk to blend.

Lastly, switch to a big spoon and stir in the flour, just until combined. Some lumps are okay! If you’re adding any additional mix-ins, gently fold them in now.

Pour the batter into your greased loaf pan and sprinkle lightly with cinnamon. If you’d like a pretty swirled effect, run the tip of a knife across the batter in a zig-zag pattern.

Bake for 55 to 60 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean (typically, if I haven’t added any mix-ins, the cake is done at 55 minutes; if I have added mix-ins, it needs closer to 60 minutes).

Let the cake cool for a few minutes and turn upside down to remove from pan. Serve fresh with freshly brewed green tea.

The recipe is by Ms. Preety Tyagi, Lead Health Coach, Nutritionist, Founder, My22BMI

AVOCADO TOAST WITH EGG

Give a healthier twist this year to the festival. Avocado toast with an egg is a super healthy as well as a simple and fabulous brunch option.

INGREDIENTS:

2 eggs

2 slices of Bread

1 small avocado

1 Tsp Lime Juice

¼ Tsp Sea Salt

½ Tsp Black Pepper

3 Tsp Garlic Butter.

METHOD:

Toast the bread with butter and fry the eggs and keep them aside.

Peel and mash the avocado with salt pepper and lime juice.

Spread avocado evenly on one side of the toast and place one fried egg on top of it. Sprinkle some salt and pepper. Serve and enjoy!

The recipe is by Ms. Preety Tyagi, Lead Health Coach, Nutritionist, Founder, My22BMI

OPERA CAKE

If you are planning for a decadent and little elaborate Easter special dessert then you can try this cake.

INGREDIENTS:

For Joconde Sponge

Butter 200 grams

Egg white 8 nos.

Icing Sugar 200 grams

Maida 200 grams

Vanilla Essence / powder 10 grams/ml

For Coffee Syrup to wet the sponge

Coffee Powder 8 grams

Sugar 100 grams

Water 200 ml

For Chocolate Ganache

Amul Cream 200 grams

Any dark Chocolate 400 grams

For Coffee Frosting

Melted Butter 200 grams

Icing sugar 200 grams

Coffee Powder 5 grams

METHOD:

For making the coffee syrup:

In a small bowl combine coffee, sugar and warm water and mix well till the sugar dissolves and keep aside

For making the chocolate Ganache:

Mix the cream and the melted dark chocolate in a bowl until it is combined well by cut and fold method

For making the Coffee frosting:

Combine all in the ingredients in a bowl and whisk it until smooth

For making the sponge:

Take a large bowl and add in the butter whisk it with your hand or an electrical beater and then add the sugar until light and fluffy

Slowly add in the egg white and beat till the mixture is well combined

Now add the all purpose flour (Maida) little by little and continue beating it so that it combines well, in this step you will also add in the vanilla essence.

Once the batter is well combines allow it to bake it for 200 degrees for 6 minutes. After the bell is rung insert a toothpick and continue baking till the toothpick comes out dry

Once the sponge is ready run a blunt knife through the sides and let the cake cool in the room temperature.

Post this, allow it to rest in the freezer for 20 to 30 mins

Once cooled carefully cut 3 thin layers of the sponge

Layering the cake:

On the first layer spread coffee syrup, coffee frosting evenly

The next layer will have coffee syrup and chocolate ganache prepared previously and for the third layer repeat step one and then place the final layer of the cake

Then apply the coffee syrup on the top of the cake and pour the remaining chocolate ganache to coat the cake

Your Easter special Opera cake is now ready to be devoured!!

Note: Apply enough of coffee syrup to make the cake soft and moist

The recipe is by Souvik Gupta, Culinary Head at Loft Cafe

ITALIAN MEAT PIE

Looking for something that fits the bill as a celebratory meal? This meat pie is a perfect centerpiece for the dinner table which will surely delight everyone.

INGREDIENTS

For Crust

567 grams Flour

118 ml olive oil

10 grams yeast

30 grams sugar

10 grams salt

45 grams Dough improver

350 ml cups warm water

For Filling

15 ml olive oil

680 grams chicken mince

300 grams onion, finely chopped

170 grams carrot, finely chopped

2 celery stalks, finely chopped

5 garlic cloves, finely chopped or grated

448 grams tomato purée

236 ml of milk

236 ml white wine

150 grams Mozzarella cheese

15 grams unsalted butter

Black pepper – to taste

Salt – to taste

Chicken stock – as required

METHOD

1. To make the dough: Mix and knead all ingredients of dough - in a mixer, until the dough is smooth & soft.

2. Place the dough in a lightly greased bowl, cover it and allow it to rise for 1 to 2 hours until it's not doubled in bulk.

3. To make the filling:

4. Heat oil in a pan and once the pan is heated add butter to it.

5. Sauté the onions until translucent and then add the chopped celery, garlic and carrots.

6. Add white wine and heat it until the alcohol is evaporated.

7. Add the chicken mince and cook it.

8. Add tomato puree along with the seasoning and let it cook until the texture looks semi-dry.

9. If the mince is too dry, add chicken stock. (This is only if the mince happens to cook until its dry.)

10. Preheat the oven to 325°F. Keep two 9" pie pans ready.

11. Gently deflate the dough, and divide it into four pieces.

12. Place one of the larger pieces of dough on a lightly greased work surface or silicone rolling mat. Roll it into a circle that is about 16" in diameter.

13. Put the rolled dough sheet on the pie pan. Ensure it is tightly tucked to the pan.

14. Bake it for 25 minutes, until they are a light golden brown.

15. After the pie moulds are cooled down, add the filling to it.

16. Grate it with mozzarella cheese on the top and gratinate it until the cheese is melted.

17. Cut the pie into pieces and serve the Italian Meat Pie hot.

The recipe is by Chef Ishijyot Surri, Executive Chef, Miniya Turk

